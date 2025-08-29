Trump revokes Secret Service protection for former VP Kamala Harris

Former Vice President Kamala Harris delivers the keynote speech at the Emerge 20th Anniversary Gala in San Francisco, April 30, 2025.

President Donald Trump has revoked Secret Service protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a senior White House official on Friday.

Former vice presidents typically get federal government protection for six months after leaving office, while ex-presidents do so for life. But another person familiar with the matter says then-President Joe Biden quietly signed a directive that had extended protection for Harris beyond the traditional six months.

The people insisted on anonymity Friday to discuss a matter not made public.

Trump is a Republican, and Biden and Harris are Democrats. Trump defeated Harris in the presidential election last year after Biden dropped out of the contest and Harris replaced him.

Harris is a former California attorney general and San Francisco district attorney. She recently announced she will not run for governor next year.

