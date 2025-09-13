Taliban says it reached agreement with U.S. envoys on prisoner swap in Afghanistan

Amir Khan Muttaqi, foreign minister of Afghanistan’s Taliban government, left, meets with Adam Boehler, the U.S. special envoy for detainee affairs, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday.

The Taliban government in Afghanistan said Saturday that it had reached an agreement with U.S. envoys on an exchange of prisoners as part of an effort to normalize relations between the two countries.

Afghan officials gave no details of a detainee swap and the White House did not comment on the meeting in Kabul or the results described in a Taliban statement.

The Afghan government released photographs from the talks, showing Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi with Adam Boehler, President Trump’s special envoy for detainee affairs.

On the issue of prisoners, Boehler “confirmed that the two sides would undertake an exchange of detainees,” the Taliban statement said. No information was provided on how many people are being held in each country, who they are or why they were imprisoned.

The meeting came after the Taliban in March released U.S. citizen George Glezmann, who was abducted while traveling through Afghanistan as a tourist. He was the third detainee freed by the Afghan government since Trump took office.

The talks also came after the Taliban sharply criticized Trump’s new travel ban that bars Afghans from entering the United States.

“Comprehensive discussions were held on ways to develop bilateral relations between the two countries, issues related to citizens, and investment opportunities in Afghanistan,” the Taliban statement said.

The statement added that the U.S. delegation also expressed condolences over the devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan late last month.

