Israeli strikes on Yemen’s Houthi rebels damage residential homes, forcing families to live in ruins

Israel’s deadly airstrikes last week targeting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen have damaged residential areas in the country’s capital of Sanaa, leaving many houses in ruins and residents without help from authorities and unable to afford repairs on their own.

Wednesday’s strikes killed 46 people — including 11 women and five children — and wounded 165, according to a toll released late Thursday by the rebel-run Health Ministry in Sanaa. Most of the casualties were in the capital. Rebel officials said 11 local journalists were also killed in the strikes.

The attacks followed a drone launched by the Houthi rebels that breached Israel’s multilayered air defenses and slammed into a southern Israeli airport, blowing out windows and injuring one person.

In Yemen, a military headquarters and a Sanaa fuel station were also hit, the rebels said previously, as well as a government facility in the city of Hazm, the capital of northern Jawf province. The National Museum of Yemen was also damaged, according to the rebels’ Culture Ministry, with video from the site showings damage to the building’s facade.

In Sanaa, where Yemen’s years-long civil war has impoverished many, residents told the Associated Press that they cannot afford any major repairs and that the local authorities are not offering compensation or help with reconstruction.

Dozens of homes in Sanaa’s central Tahrir area were damaged. One of the residents there, Um Talal, said she has no faith the authorities will help repair the house where she lives with her daughter and two sons.

The airstrikes knocked out their living room walls and damaged the kitchen, leaving dirt, debris and rubble, she said, speaking by phone.

“Everything was lost in the blink of an eye,” Talal said. “Authorities haven’t even called us to this day. ”

Despite the destruction, she said, the family will fix what they can and continue living in their home.

Another resident, Ahmed al-Wasabi, said he and his family luckily were not home when one of the airstrikes partially destroyed their house.

“The explosions terrified people who went running, and children and women were crying and screaming,” said Khaled al-Dabeai, a grocery shop owner, adding that the force of the explosions knocked products off his shelves.

Israel has previously launched waves of airstrikes in response to the Houthis’ firing missiles and drones at Israel. The Houthis say they are supporting Hamas and the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The Houthis have launched missiles and drones toward Israel and targeted ships in the Red Sea for more than 22 months.

Houthi leader Mahdi al-Mashat vowed Wednesday to continue the attacks, warning Israelis to “stay alarmed since the response is coming for sure.”

Al-Haj writes for the Associated Press. AP writer Fatma Khaled in Cairo contributed to this report.