British politicians condemn Elon Musk’s comments at anti-migrant rally

A demonstrator stands on one of the lions of Westminster Bridge during an anti-immigration rally in London on Sept. 13.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday condemned “dangerous” comments by Elon Musk after the X and Tesla owner told an anti-immigration rally that violence is coming to Britain and they must fight or die. But the U.K. government resisted opposition calls to sanction Musk for the remarks.

Starmer denounced violence on the fringes of Saturday’s 100,000 or more-strong “Unite the Kingdom” demonstration in London organized by far-right campaigner Tommy Robinson.

Police said 26 officers were injured, four seriously, as a minority among the protesters tried to breach lines separating them from a smaller anti-racist counter-demonstration. There were 25 people arrested at the event and the Metropolitan Police said more arrests would follow.

Addressing the demonstration by video link, Musk called for the dissolution of Parliament and an early election to remove Starmer’s center-left government. He told protesters “violence is coming to you” and “you either fight back or you die.”

Starmer’s spokesman, Dave Pares, said he didn’t think “the British public will have any truck with that kind of language.

“The U.K. is a fair, tolerant and decent country, so the last thing that British people want is dangerous and inflammatory language which threatens violence and intimidation on our streets,” he said.

Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, the third-largest party in Britain’s Parliament, urged Starmer, Conservative opposition leader Kemi Badenoch and Reform U.K. leader Nigel Farage to join him in condemning Musk’s attempt “to sow discord and incite violence on our streets” and interfere with British democracy.

Davey urged Starmer to block Tesla from getting government contracts.

Starmer’s spokesman said the government had no plans to sanction Musk over his comments.

The prime minister wrote on X that peaceful protest “is core to our country’s values. But we will not stand for assaults on police officers doing their job or for people feeling intimidated on our streets because of their background or the color of their skin.”

Musk also is a critic of attempts by the U.K. and other European governments to clamp down on harmful online content, something he argues restricts free speech.

Saturday’s march was billed as a demonstration in support of free speech, with many of the speeches by influencers and far-right politicians from across Europe aimed largely at the supposed perils of migration.

