Advertisement
World & Nation

Trump boosts historically Black colleges’ funding after cuts to Latino-serving colleges

A young man reads on on a bench on Howard University campus.
With the Founders Library in the background, a young man reads on Howard University campus in 2021.
(Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)
By Collin Binkley
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Trump administration redirects nearly $500 million to historically Black colleges and tribal colleges.
  • The funding comes primarily from $350 million in cuts to Latino-serving institutions.
  • Critics say the cuts reverse decades of bipartisan support for programs that help Latino students access higher education.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is redirecting nearly $500 million in federal funding toward historically Black colleges and tribal colleges, a one-time investment covered primarily by cuts to other colleges serving large numbers of minority students.

The Education Department announced the funding boost days after cutting $350 million from other grants, mostly from programs reserved for colleges that have large numbers of Latino students. Agency leaders said those grants were unconstitutional because they’re available only to colleges with certain minority enrollment thresholds.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon said the changes will redirect money away “from ineffective and discriminatory programs toward those which support student success.”

Advertisement

“The Department has carefully scrutinized our federal grants, ensuring that taxpayers are not funding racially discriminatory programs but those programs which promote merit and excellence in education,” McMahon said in a statement.

The department is also redirecting about $60 million toward funding for charter schools and $137 million toward American history and civics grants. President Trump in January issued an executive action ordering the agency to repurpose federal money toward charter schools and other school choice initiatives.

WESTWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 10, 2025 -- UCLA Anderson Full-Time MBA Advantage students gather on the UCLA campus in Westwood on September 10, 2025. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

Here are the details of Trump’s $1.2-billion call to remake UCLA in a conservative image

The Times describes the details, for the first time, of the 28-page proposal the Trump administration has made to remake the UCLA campus.

It amounts to a one-time federal funding boost of 48% increase for HBCUs and it more than doubles funding for tribal colleges and universities, the department said.

Advertisement

The department is flexing its power to repurpose discretionary funding to match the president’s priorities — made possible through a stopgap funding bill passed by Congress this year that gives the executive branch more authority over spending decisions.

Trump has long called himself a champion of HBCUs. During his first term, Congress added $250 million a year for HBCUs. This year Trump signed an executive action that pledges an annual White House summit, an advisory board and other support for HBCUs.

The Education Department said the money comes from programs found to be “not in the best interest of students and families.” It previously said the other minority-serving grants would be redirected to programs that do not rely on racial quotas.

Advertisement

A person familiar with the decision said money is also being directed away from programs that support gifted and talented programs, magnet schools, international education and teacher training. Most of those programs would be zeroed out in Trump’s 2026 budget request, said the person, who was not authorized to discuss the decision and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Last week’s cuts to the the Hispanic Serving Institution program reversed decades of precedent. Congress created the program in 1998 after finding that Latino students were going to college and graduating at far lower rates than white students. The department also cut several smaller programs for colleges serving certain percentages of Asian American, Black or Native American students.

WESTWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 10, 2025 -- Vidya Saravanapandian, Ph.D, holding a human brain, describes different regions of the brain to fellow faculty and researchers at UCLA's, "Science Fair for Suspended Research" after more than $500 million in federal research grants were suspended this summer in Westwood on September 10, 2025. Saravanapandian, who works in UCLA's Neurology Department, just finished her postdoctural work on sleep patterns, but lack of funding will hurt her ongoing research on the subject. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

Yes, that’s a human brain on a cafeteria tray. UCLA fair shows off science cuts under Trump

UCLA’s researchers go low-tech to plead their case to the public with poster boards and props. The Trump administration has suspended more than $500 million in research grants to the university.

The cuts drew swift blowback from Democrats, who said those programs have long had bipartisan support and fueled social mobility for working-class Americans.

A July memo from the Justice Department argues that the Hispanic Serving Institution grants are unconstitutional because they’re open only to colleges where a quarter of undergraduates or more are Latino. The department declined to defend the program in a suit brought by the state of Tennessee and Students for Fair Admissions, an anti-affirmative action group.

The lawsuit asks a federal judge to halt the grants. Tennessee argued all of its public universities serve Latino students but none meet the “arbitrary ethnic threshold” to be eligible for the funding. Those schools miss out on tens of millions of dollars because of discriminatory requirements, the suit said.

Binkley writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & NationCaliforniaEducation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement