Border Patrol agent who led immigration crackdown in L.A. arrives in Chicago

Gregory Bovino is the chief patrol agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s El Centro Sector.

The Border Patrol agent who broke norms leading an immigration crackdown in Los Angeles said Tuesday that he had reached Chicago, potentially signaling a new, more aggressive phase to an enforcement surge announced last week in the nation’s third-largest city.

“Well, Chicago, we’ve arrived!” Gregory Bovino said in a post on X that included footage of Immigration and Customs Enforcement vehicles and agents under city street signs and views of downtown. “Operation At Large is here to continue the mission we started in Los Angeles.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also stopped in Chicago, saying Department of Homeland Security officers made multiple arrests Tuesday morning.

President Trump has promised for weeks that Chicago would see a surge in immigration enforcement and National Guard troops over the repeated objections of local leaders and residents. Immigration advocates and Illinois lawmakers said there has been an uptick in immigration enforcement agents in recent days as Trump targets Democratic strongholds.

However, Trump has seesawed on sending a military deployment to Chicago. After saying he would focus on other cities, Trump again said Tuesday that Chicago would see a deployment soon.

Neither the focus nor size of the Border Patrol operation that Bovino referenced in his message Tuesday was immediately clear. Officials did not answers questions about the scope of immigration enforcement in Chicago. Neither did a spokesman for a military base outside Chicago that has agreed to provide limited logistical support to federal agents.

Increased enforcement in recent days has renewed fears among Chicago’s immigrant communities, leading to the cancellation and delay of some celebrations for Mexican Independence Day, which was Tuesday. Tensions have been especially high since an ICE officer fatally shot a man who was allegedly evading arrest last week.

Illinois Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker, who has objected to any federal intervention, criticized Bovino’s tactics, calling them violent and discriminatory.

“They are grabbing people who have brown skin or who speak with an accent or who speak another language and not people who are guilty of or are accused of perpetrating a crime,” Pritzker said Tuesday.

Pritzker, a frequent Trump critic, accused the administration of sending federal agents to agitate and inflame tensions as a justification to send the National Guard to the city.

In Los Angeles, Bovino’s self-described “turn and burn” operation led to thousands of arrests. Agents smashed car windows, blew open a door to a house and patrolled MacArthur Park on horseback. The operation in California began June 6 without any hints before it was launched.

Noem said DHS would not back down.

“Our work is only beginning,” she said on X.

Fernando and Tareen write for the Associated Press. AP writer Elliot Spagat in San Diego contributed to this report.