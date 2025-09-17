Those closest to Tyler Robinson made horrifying discoveries in hours after Charlie Kirk killing, authorities say

Tyler Robinson, 22, the person suspected of killing political activist Charlie Kirk, is shown in a photo released by the Utah governor’s office.

In the frantic hours after political activist Charlie Kirk was killed by a sniper at a Utah university, those closest to the alleged shooter began making wrenching discoveries, authorities said.

In charging Tyler Robinson, 22, authorities revealed new details about the hours after the shooting and how they led to the arrest. Robinson was charged with seven counts, including one count of aggravated murder and two counts of obstruction of justice, for allegedly hiding the rifle used in the killing and disposing of his clothes, said Utah County Atty. Jeffrey Gray. He is also facing two counts of witness tampering after he allegedly instructed his roommate to delete incriminating texts, and asking them not to talk to investigators if they were questioned by authorities.

Kirk, 31, was an influential figure in conservative and right-wing circles, winning praise for his views on heated topics, including abortion, immigration and gender identity. His death by a single gunshot during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University last week shocked the nation and has led to vigorous debate over the motivations of his accused killer.

Text exchanges

Gray also provided details of a text exchange between Robinson and his roommate, a person transitioning to female with whom he was romantically involved, in which Robinson apparently confessed to the killing.

According to the exchange detailed in charging documents, Robinson’s partner appeared to have no knowledge that Robinson had taken a rifle and had planned the shooting for about a week.

After the shooting, authorities say, Robinson allegedly texted the partner to say: “Drop what you’re doing, look under my keyboard.” The roommate found a message that read: “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

“What??????????????” the roommate responded to Robinson in a text message. “You’re joking, right????”

Robinson appears to confess to the killing in the text messages, and describes details of the shooting as he allegedly tried to evade authorities.

“You weren’t the one who did it, right?” the roommate texted Robinson after the shooting, according to Gray.

“I am, I’m sorry,” Robinson responded, according to court filings.

While local and federal officials searched for the gunman, Gray said, Robinson allegedly texted his partner, explaining his decision to kill Kirk.

“Why?” his partner, who was not identified by Gray, texted Robinson.

“Why did I do it?” Robinson responded.

“Yeah,” the roommate replied, according to Gray.

“I had enough of his hatred,” Robinson allegedly replied. “Some hate can’t be negotiated.”

Parents’ suspicions

It took nearly a day before officials released grainy photos of the suspect.

Gray said authorities were led to Robinson by his parents, including his mother who first recognized him from pictures that were released to the public of the suspected shooter. She then showed the images to her husband, who agreed the person looked like their son, according to Gray.

Robinson’s mother told investigators that in the last year, her son had “become more political and had started to lean more to the left, becoming more pro-gay and trans-rights oriented,” Gray said.

Robinson had also spoken to his parents about Kirk visiting the Utah campus, and had accused Kirk of “spreading hate,” Gray said.

When his parents confronted him, Robinson admitted to the killing and said he was thinking of killing himself, Gray said.

“Robinson implied he was the shooter and didn’t want to go to jail,” Gray said. “When asked why he did it, Robinson explained, ‘There’s too much evil, and the guy,’ referring to Kirk, ‘spreads too much hate.’”

Discord chat

The Washington Post reported earlier this week that Robinson appear to confess to members of a Discord chat group two hours before he was arrested.

Citing a source, the Post quoted the message this way: “Hey guys, I have bad news for you all. It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this.”

The Post said he was arrested soon after.

Agents are also interviewing people who interacted with the suspect online, FBI Director Kash Patel said.

That includes a Discord chat that seems to have involved more than 20 people after the shooting.

“We’re running them all down,” Patel said.

The weapon

The rifle, Gray said, had apparently been given to Robinson by his father as a gift. According to text exchanges with his roommate, the rifle had belonged to his grandfather at one point, and Robinson seemed concerned he would be unable to retrieve it.

“I’m worried what my old man would do if I didn’t bring back grandpas rifle,” Robinson texted. “How the f— will I explain losing it to my old man...”

Suspicious that his son was involved in the shooting, his father asked Robinson to send a picture of the rifle, but his son didn’t reply, according to Gray.