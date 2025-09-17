Israel faces global backlash as Gaza invasion deepens isolation

An Israeli soldier walks near tanks as they are stationed near the border with the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

Cascades of condemnation from friend and foe alike. An array of international organizations and rights groups leveling accusations of genocide and war crimes. Boycotts across a range of sectors and fields.

As Israel begins its ground offensive to occupy Gaza City, defying international and domestic pressure to negotiate a ceasefire with Hamas, it skirts ever closer to becoming a pariah state.

“Israel is entering diplomatic isolation. We will have to deal with a closed economy,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a finance ministry conference on Monday, giving a rare admission of the war’s effect on Israel’s international standing.

“We will have to be Athens and super-Sparta,” adapting to an “autarkic,” or self-sustaining, economy, he added. “We have no choice.”

Netanyahu engaged in damage control on Tuesday, saying he was talking specifically about Israel’s defense industry and that the wider economy was “strong and innovative.” But by then his words had already spooked markets, spurring a sharp fall in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and a raft of enraged statements from his political enemies.

“We are not Sparta — this vision as presented will make it difficult for us to survive in an evolving global world,” the Israel Business Forum, which represents the heads of around 200 of the Israeli economy’s largest companies, said in a statement. “We are marching towards a political, economic, and social abyss that will endanger our existence in Israel.”

Netanyahu has forged ahead with the ground operation despite repeated warnings from allies and adversaries that it would trigger a humanitarian catastrophe for hundreds of thousands of people remaining in what was the enclave’s largest urban center.

Visiting the U.S. in July, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, posed alongside Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.), Sen. Jim Risch (R-Ida.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Even as tanks and armored vehicles streamed into Gaza City’s western neighborhoods, an independent U.N. commission released a report Tuesday concluding that “Israeli authorities and security forces have the genocidal intent to destroy, in whole or in part, the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.”

It was the most recent of a number of international organizations and rights groups accusing Netanyahu’s government of committing genocide. The Israeli government dismissed the commission’s report as “falsehoods.”

The European Commission on Wednesday decided on a partial suspension of a trade agreement between the European Union and Israel. The move could involve imposing tariffs on Israeli goods entering the union.

The measure, said EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas in a statement Tuesday on X, is aimed at pressuring Israel’s government to change course over the war in Gaza.

Western governments — including some of Israel’s most loyal supporters — castigated the decision to invade, with Germany’s foreign minister slamming it as “the completely wrong path” and France saying the campaign had “no military logic.”

Yvette Cooper, Britain’s foreign secretary, said it was “utterly reckless and appalling,” while Irish President Michael Higgins, a routinely vociferous critic of Israel, said the U.N. must look to exclude countries “practicing genocide and those who are supporting genocide with armaments.”

Meanwhile, many nations — including traditional U.S. allies such as Australia, Britain, Canada and others — are expected to recognize Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly in defiance of intense diplomatic pressure from Washington.

Pope Leo XIV weighed in Wednesday on the carnage in Gaza, expressing his “deep solidarity” with Palestinians “who continue to live in fear and survive in unacceptable conditions, being forcibly displaced once again from their lands.” He called for a ceasefire.

Relatives of Palestinians who died following Israeli attacks mourn as the bodies are taken from Al-Shifa Hospital for funerals in Gaza City on Wednesday. (Khames Alrefi / Anadolu / Getty Images)

Israel’s military pressed on with the offensive Wednesday, leveling buildings in Gaza City’s ’s north, west and south, residents and local reporters said. Palestinian health authorities in the enclave said 50 people had been killed since dawn Wednesday, adding to a death toll that has exceeded 65,000 since Oct. 7, 2023. It will take months to fully occupy Gaza City, Israel military leaders say.

It’s unclear if the U.S. supports the ground invasion. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump prefers a negotiated settlement, but seemed reluctant to exert any pressure to stop Israel’s incursion. Trump, after professing “I don’t know too much” about the offensive, threatened Hamas if it used hostages as human shields.

Israel’s Arab neighbors perceive the ground operation as the latest in a series of moves over the last two years that demonstrate it has little interest in peace, pointing to Israel’s bombing this month of Arab countries — the Palestinian territories, Lebanon, Syria, Qatar and Yemen — to say it has become as destabilizing a player in the region as Iran has long been.

Prospects for Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords, the normalization agreements between some Arab states and Israel forged during Trump’s first term, appear dimmer than ever. And the United Arab Emirates, a founding and enthusiastic member of the accords, has said they are under threat if Netanyahu goes ahead with plans to annex the occupied West Bank.

The fallout has spread to the cultural arena.

On Tuesday, Spain joined Ireland, the Netherlands and Slovenia in saying it would boycott the Eurovision contest if Israel were to join. Last week, Flanders Festival Ghent, a Belgian music festival, withdrew its invitation for the Munich Philharmonic to play there because the orchestra’s conductor is Lahav Shani, who is also music director of the Israeli Philharmonic. In August, Israeli actor Gal Gadot blamed “pressure” on Hollywood celebrities to “speak out against Israel” for the paltry box office returns of “Snow White.”

Even Israel’s much-vaunted arms industry, which has used the war in Gaza as proof-of-concept for its wares and has proven to be relatively resistant to opprobrium, is being affected.

Though the U.S. remains by far Israel’s largest supplier of weapons, a number of European governments have imposed complete or partial arms embargoes and prevented Israeli arms makers from participating in defense expos. This week, organizers for the Dubai Air Show, one of the world’s largest aerospace trade events, were reported to have barred Israeli defense firms from taking part — reversing a policy in recent years that saw them take pride of place in similar events.

Similarly, beginning next year, Israelis will not be able to attend programs at the Royal College of Defence Studies, in London, a prestigious defense college that allows enrollment from the British armed services and roughly 50 U.K. partner nations.

“U.K. military educational courses have long been open to personnel from a wide range of countries, with all U.K. military courses emphasizing compliance with international humanitarian law,” the Ministry of Defence in London said in a statement Monday. It said the Israeli government’s decision to escalate in Gaza “is wrong.”

“There must be a diplomatic solution to end this war now,” the statement said, “with an immediate ceasefire, the return of the hostages and a surge in humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.”