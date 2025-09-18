This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The United States once again vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution Thursday that had demanded an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages after saying that the effort did not go far enough in condemning Hamas.

All 14 other members of the United Nations’ most powerful body voted in favor of the resolution, which described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “catastrophic” and called on Israel to lift all restrictions on the delivery of aid to the 2.1 million Palestinians in the territory.

“Colleagues, U.S. opposition to this resolution will come as no surprise,” Morgan Ortagus, a senior U.S. policy adviser, said before the vote took place. “It fails to condemn Hamas or recognise Israel’s right to defend itself, and it wrongly legitimizes the false narratives benefiting Hamas, which have sadly found currency in this council.”

She added that other council members “ignored” U.S. warnings about the “unacceptable” language and instead adopted “performative action designed to draw a veto.”

The vote came just days ahead of the annual gathering of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, where Gaza will be a major topic and where major U.S. allies are expected to recognize an independent Palestinian state. It is a largely symbolic move that is vehemently opposed by Israel and the U.S., dividing the Trump administration from close allies, including the U.K. and France.

The resolution, drafted by the council’s 10 elected members who serve two-year terms, goes further than previous drafts to highlight what it calls the “ deepening of suffering ” of Palestinian civilians.

Algeria, one of the leaders of the resolution, expressed dismay at another failed Security Council action for Gaza, saying that it wanted to apologize to Palestinians for not doing enough to save civilians’ lives.

But, Alegria’s U.N. ambassador, Amar Bendjama, said that despite the failure to pass, “14 courageous members of this Security Council raised their voice. They have acted with conscience and in the cause of the international public opinion.”

Amiri writes for the Associated Press.