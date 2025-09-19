Protesters try to block vehicles at immigration building outside Chicago

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrest a protester at the ICE facility in Broadview, Ill.

Protesters tried to block vehicles Friday outside a federal immigration enforcement building in suburban Chicago, leading to a confrontation with authorities who used a chemical agent to disperse the crowd.

Dozens of people carrying American flags and signs with the words “Hands off Chicago” were at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Broadview, about 12 miles west of Chicago.

Some protesters were taken into custody as white clouds from the chemical agent broke up the group, allowing vehicles to arrive and depart, according to video posted online by local TV crews.

ICE launched a new operation this month with a focus on traffic stops in largely immigrant and Latino neighborhoods and Chicago suburbs.

Activists and local leaders lately have pledged to be defiant, trying to deter agents, warn residents and keep attention on a man killed by an immigration officer last week.

Authorities said agents were pursuing a man with a history of reckless driving who had entered the country illegally. They said Silverio Villegas Gonzalez evaded arrest and dragged an officer with his vehicle. The government said the officer fired because he feared for his life.

