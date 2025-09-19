U.N. to let Palestinian leader address General Assembly by video after visa denial

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday voted to allow Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address its annual meeting of world leaders by video after the United States revoked his visa last month. The motion passed by a vote of 145 to 5, with six abstentions.

Abbas had hoped to attend a meeting next week called for by France and Saudi Arabia aimed at advancing a two-state solution to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict. France, Britain, Canada and Australia plan to recognize a Palestinian state.

The United States is opposed to those efforts, saying the promise of statehood has emboldened Hamas and made it more difficult to reach a deal for a ceasefire and hostage release in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government was opposed to Palestinian statehood before the war triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack, and now says it would reward the militant group.

The ceasefire talks stalled after the Trump administration’s Mideast envoy, Steve Witkoff, walked away from them in July, blaming Hamas, and suffered another blow when Israel carried out a strike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar, which has served as a mediator throughout the war.

The U.S. State Department revoked the visas of around 80 Palestinian officials last month, including Abbas, accusing the Palestinian leadership of undermining peace efforts.

Days ahead of the General Assembly vote, a number of U.S. allies including France and the U.K. had tried to urge the U.S. to reconsider its visa ban for Abbas. The decision by the Trump administration has received widespread backlash. The U.N. has called it a violation of the Host Country agreement the U.S. made with the international organization that requires it to allow heads of state and government to travel to New York for diplomatic work and for the annual gatherings.

France and Saudi Arabia have advanced a phased plan for the establishment of a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, territories Israel captured in the 1967 Mideast war. It would be governed by Abbas’ Palestinian Authority with international assistance.

The Palestinian Authority is led by rivals of Hamas and currently administers parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. It recognizes Israel and cooperates with it on security matters, but the Israeli government says the authority is not truly committed to peace and accuses it of incitement.

Many Palestinians view the Palestinian Authority’s leaders as corrupt and autocratic. Polls in recent years have shown that a vast majority want the 89-year-old Abbas, whose mandate expired in 2009, to resign.

