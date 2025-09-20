Israeli strikes on Gaza City kill at least 14 as some countries move to recognize Palestinian state

Buildings destroyed in Israeli ground and air attacks are engulfed by smoke Saturday after another Israeli military strike in the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Israeli strikes killed at least 14 people overnight in Gaza City, health officials said, as Israel ramps up its offensive there and urges Palestinians to leave.

The strikes come as Western countries are increasingly fed up with the intensifying war in Gaza, with some moving to recognize Palestinian statehood at the gathering of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly next week. In a statement Friday, Portugal’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said it would recognize the state of Palestine on Sunday. The Iberian country had previously announced its plans to do so but has now set an official date.

Portugal is among several Western nations, including Britain, France, Canada, Australia, Malta, Belgium and Luxembourg, expected to recognize Palestinian statehood in the coming days.

Advertisement

The latest Israeli operation, which started this week, further escalates a conflict that has roiled the Middle East and probably pushes any ceasefire further out of reach. The Israeli military, which says it aims to destroy Hamas’ military infrastructure, hasn’t given a timeline for the offensive, but there were indications it could last months.

Israeli bombardment over the last 23 months has killed more than 65,000 people in the Gaza Strip, destroyed vast areas of the territory, displaced around 90% of the population and caused a catastrophic humanitarian crisis, with experts saying Gaza City is experiencing famine.

Hospital director’s relatives among the dead

Dr. Rami Mhanna, the managing director of Shifa Hospital, where some of the bodies were brought, said the dead included six people from the same family after a strike hit their home early Saturday morning. They were relatives of the hospital’s director, Dr. Mohamed Abu Selmiya, he said.

Advertisement

The Palestinian Red Crescent said five other people were killed in another strike close to Shawa Square.

Israel’s military said it couldn’t comment on the specific strikes without more information, but that it was “operating to dismantle Hamas military capabilities” and “takes feasible precautions to mitigate civilian harm.”

In recent days, Israel has been urging hundreds of thousands of Palestinians sheltering in Gaza City to move south to what it calls a humanitarian zone and opened another corridor south of Gaza City for two days this week to allow more people to evacuate.

Advertisement

Palestinians have streamed out of the city by car and on foot. But many in the famine-stricken city are unwilling to be uprooted again, too weak to leave or unable to afford the cost of moving.

Aid groups have warned that forcing thousands of people to evacuate will exacerbate the dire humanitarian crisis. They are appealing for a ceasefire so aid can reach the many in need.

Families of hostages speak out

Families of hostages still held by Hamas accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday of condemning their loved ones to death by continuing to fight rather than negotiate an end to the war.

“The blood of our loved ones is, for him, nothing more than a political tool to cling to power,” they said in a statement read outside Netanyahu’s residence. “As long as there is war, Netanyahu has a government.”

Forty-eight hostages remain in Gaza, with fewer than half believed to still be alive. Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 251 others.

Meanwhile, an Israeli American held hostage in Gaza for 584 days before being released in May said he will return to Israeli military service next month. Edan Alexander, 21, was kidnapped by Hamas from a base near the Gaza border and was the last living Israeli hostage freed from captivity.

Advertisement

“We cannot forget them,” he said Friday. “We cannot stop until they are all home.”

UNICEF trucks robbed

On Friday, the United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF, said lifesaving therapeutic food meant for thousands of children in Gaza was stolen from four of its trucks. The statement said armed people approached the trucks outside their compound in Gaza City and held the drivers at gunpoint while the food was taken.

“They were intended to treat malnourished children in Gaza City where famine is declared. … It was a lifesaving shipment amid the severe restrictions on aid delivery to Gaza City,” said Ammar Ammar, a UNICEF spokesperson.

In a statement Friday, Israel’s army blamed Hamas for stealing the food.

Israel accuses Hamas of siphoning off aid and using it to fund its military activities, though it has provided no evidence. The U.N. says there are mechanisms in place that prevent any significant diversion of aid.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says the death count in Gaza has surpassed 65,100 since the attack by Hamas that triggered the war. The ministry, part of a Hamas government, does not say how many of the dead were civilians or militants. Its figures are seen as a reliable estimate by the U.N. and many independent experts.

Magdy writes for the Associated Press. AP writer Renata Brito in Barcelona, Spain, contributed to this report.

