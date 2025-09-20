Trump administration plans $6 billion in new weapons sales to Israel

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Trump administration has told Congress it plans to sell nearly $6 billion in weapons to Israel, a fresh surge of support for the U.S. ally as it faces increasing isolation over its war in Gaza.

It includes $3.8 billion for 30 AH-64 Apache helicopters, nearly doubling Israel’s current stock, and $1.9 billion for 3,200 infantry assault vehicles for the Israeli army, according to a U.S. official and another person familiar with the proposal who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans that have not been made public.

The weapons would not be delivered for at least two to three years.

The sales come as U.S. plans to broker an end to the nearly two-year war between Israel and Hamas have stalled, and after Israel’s recent strike on Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar, drew widespread condemnation among U.S. allies in the Middle East.

Advertisement

The U.S. has kept up its support despite growing international pressure on Israel and attempts from Senate Democrats to block the sale of offensive weapons to Israel.

The U.S. State Department declined to comment on the sales, which were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Israel has launched a new offensive, pressing forward with plans to take over Gaza City, as a professional organization of scholars studying genocide has said Israel is committing genocide in the Gaza Strip. Separately, international hunger monitors have declared a famine in Gaza City.

Advertisement

The U.K., which last year said it was suspending exports of some weapons to Israel out of concern they could be used to violate international humanitarian laws, recently barred Israeli government officials from attending Britain’s biggest arms fair.

Turkey also said it was closing its airspace to Israeli government planes and any cargo of arms for the Israeli military, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a speech condemned Israeli attacks on Gaza as disproportionate.

President Trump said Friday that he plans to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Washington next week, with plans to discuss the purchases of Boeing aircraft and a deal for F-16 fighter jets.

Advertisement

The Biden administration paused a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel over concerns about civilian casualties, but Trump lifted that hold when he took office in January.

The Trump administration has already approved about $12 billion in major military assistance to Israel this year. Most recently, the U.S. in June approved a half-billion-dollar arms sale to Israel to resupply its military with bomb guidance kits for precision.

This latest request from the administration was sent to Congress about a month ago.

Congress routinely conducts informal reviews of such arms sales at the committee level, sending the requests back to the State Department for the more formal process.

These sales are part of a 10-year agreement between the U.S. and Israel that is nearing its end.

Price and Lee write for the Associated Press and reported from Porto, Portugal, and Washington, respectively. AP writers Aamer Madhani and Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.