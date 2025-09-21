Dozens arrested and hurt in clashes with police near Philippine presidential palace

Philippine protesters rally at an antigovernment demonstration at the EDSA People Power Monument in suburban Mandaluyong, east of Manila, on Sunday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Philippine police arrested 49 people accused of hurling rocks, bottles and firebombs at officers and blocking heavily guarded roads and bridges leading to the presidential palace Sunday while a peaceful anti-corruption rally took place in the capital, officials and witnesses said.

The melee outside the country’s seat of power unfolded while more than 33,000 other protesters rallied in a historic park and a democracy monument in Manila. They expressed outrage over a corruption scandal involving lawmakers, officials and construction company owners who allegedly pocketed huge kickbacks from flood control projects in the impoverished Southeast Asian country that is regularly buffeted by storms and typhoons.

The hours-long rampage by about 100 mostly club-wielding people, some of whom waved Philippine flags and displayed carton posters with anti-corruption slogans, wounded about 70 Manila law enforcement officers, according to police. Schools were closed due to the violence.

Advertisement

Police said they lobbed tear gas to try to disperse the attackers, who sprayed graffiti on walls, toppled steel posts, shattered glass panels and ransacked the lobby of an inn along a popular road dotted with university campuses, banks and restaurants before dispersing at night.

Hours after the assault, police had yet to identify the attackers, some of whom carried black flags with the caricature of a skull and crossbones. It was also unclear whether they had earlier participated in the peaceful protests before heading toward the presidential office. It was not immediately known if President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Romualdez Marcos Jr. was in the Malacanang presidential palace during the chaos.

Police said in a statement after the arrests that the situation was “contained” but warned that violence and vandalism would not be tolerated.

Advertisement

Protesting corruption

“I feel bad that we wallow in poverty and we lose our homes, our lives and our future while they rake in a big fortune from our taxes that pay for their luxury cars, foreign trips and bigger corporate transactions,” student activist Althea Trinidad told the Associated Press in Manila.

Trinidad lives in Bulacan, a flood-prone province north of Manila where officials said flood control projects were being investigated either as substandard or nonexistent.

“Our purpose is not to destabilize but to strengthen our democracy,” Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David, the head of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, said in a statement. He called on the public to demonstrate peacefully and demand accountability.

Advertisement

Marcos first highlighted the flood control corruption scandal in July in his annual state of the nation speech.

He later established an independent commission to investigate what he said were anomalies in many of the 9,855 flood control projects worth more than $9.5 billion that were supposed to have been undertaken since he took office in mid-2022. He called the scale of corruption “horrible” and accepted his public works secretary’s resignation.

Public outrage erupted when a wealthy couple who ran several construction companies that won lucrative flood control project contracts showed dozens of European and American luxury cars they owned during media interviews. The fleet included a British luxury car costing $737,000 that they said they bought because it came with a free umbrella.

Gomez, Calupitan and Favila write for the Associated Press.