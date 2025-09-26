Federal agents fire pepper balls, tear gas at Chicago-area immigration protest

Federal agents fire pepper balls and tear gas at protesters outside an immigration enforcement building in Broadview, Ill., on Friday

Federal agents fired pepper balls and tear gas at protesters near an immigration enforcement building in suburban Chicago on Friday.

The conflict over several hours is the latest pushback by federal authorities against protesters focused on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Broadview, about 12 miles west of Chicago, amid a surge of immigration enforcement that began early this month.

Agents repeatedly fired chemical agents toward protesters after some of the group attempted to block a car from driving down a street toward the ICE building. The pepper bullets and tear gas canisters went into the entire crowd, most of them standing far back from the fence and not blocking any traffic.

Protesters fell to the ground and ran as agents repeatedly fired, dispersing most of the crowd of dozens.

In previous weeks, protesters had also tried to block agents’ vehicles from moving in or out of a yard next to the building. A fence installed Tuesday pushed Friday’s demonstrators farther away.

Earlier in the morning, a handful of protesters yelled and rang bells at a section of the fence closer to the building. Agents shot the first round of pepper bullets Friday morning toward protesters using ribbons to tie handwritten messages of support for detainees onto the fence, including “No human is illegal,” and “We stand with you! You are not illegal!”

Protesters and agents yelled expletives at one another when federal immigration agents pulled signs and flags off the fence surrounding the building.

Bushra Amiwala, a 27-year-old elected official on the Skokie Board of Education, said she was shot by pepper bullets while tying notes on the wall, causing her to cough and have trouble breathing.

“They caught us so incredibly off guard,” she said as remnants of the white powder clung to her pants and hijab. “We literally were just tying notes on the wall.”

Amiwala called the use of chemical agents “fully unprovoked.”

Village officials have demanded the “illegally built” fence be removed over security concerns from the fire department. It remained in place Friday.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was arrested. Federal officials said multiple people were arrested in last week’s protests at the same location and characterized those arrested as “rioters.”

Fernando writes for the Associated Press.