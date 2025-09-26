More than 6,000 arrested in Florida immigration crackdown, official says

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Over the last five months, Florida law enforcement officials have arrested more than 6,000 people suspected of being in the country illegally, a U.S. Border Patrol official announced Friday, as the state continues its aggressive approach to help carry out President Trump’s mass deportation agenda.

That total is in comparison to the more than 5,000 arrests carried out over a three-month period in the Los Angeles area, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the more than 940 arrests that officials made over one month in a Washington, D.C., operation.

Local and state officers in Florida have been empowered to launch a sweeping immigration enforcement effort to arrest residents who lack legal status, thanks to the Trump administration’s revival of an old federal program that delegates authority to local police, county sheriffs and state agencies.

The president’s adopted home state has seen more local and state departments sign on to the deals known as 287(g) agreements than any other state. Some participating institutions appear to have little, if anything, to do with immigration enforcement, including the Florida Department of Lottery Services.

On Friday, officials announced that an operation carried out by local, state and federal partners resulted in more than 350 arrests in central Florida over the span of four days. Speaking to reporters at an event in Cocoa, Fla., Jeff Dinise, chief patrol agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami Sector, said the federal government has “no better partner” than the state of Florida, holding up the state as a national model.

“The state of Florida and our Florida sheriffs have embedded in every facet of homeland security,” Dinise said.

In a state where nearly a quarter of residents are foreign-born and much of the economy is driven by tourism, hospitality and agriculture, Florida is a prime location for law enforcement to find and detain people suspected of being in the country illegally, in targeted operations that immigrant advocates argue are discriminatory. Traffic stops meant to nab immigrant workers without status on the way to a job site have led to the arrest of at least two U.S. citizens in Florida.

The state is also fronting millions of dollars to house immigrant detainees for the federal government, holding them in state-run facilities as they appeal their cases or await deportation. The makeshift detention center in the Florida Everglades dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” has been the target of multiple federal lawsuits seeking to shutter the remote compound of tents and trailers.

Earlier this month, Florida officials announced they had opened a second immigration detention facility at a state prison east of Jacksonville.

Payne writes for the Associated Press.