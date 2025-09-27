Early-morning earthquake injures 11, destroys homes in northwest China’s Gansu province

First responders work at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake at Hualin village near Dingxi city in northwestern China’s Gansu province on Saturday.

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake injured at least 11 people, destroying houses and forcing thousands to relocate Saturday in northwest China’s Gansu province, state media said.

The 11 people reported injured were taken to hospitals, state broadcaster CCTV said. Five of six people brought to one hospital were admitted for further treatment, the official Xinhua News Agency said. They were in stable condition.

The earthquake struck at 5:49 a.m. in Longxi county at a relatively shallow depth of six miles, the Chinese government earthquake center said. The epicenter was about 90 miles southeast of Lanzhou, the provincial capital.

Seventeen houses were destroyed and more than 3,500 residential buildings were damaged, state media said. About 7,800 people in Longxi and Zhangxian counties have been relocated.

Videos posted online by state media showed emergency workers using shovels to clear bricks and other rubble. Some sections of a road were strewn with rocks and other debris, but traffic was flowing, Xinhua said.

