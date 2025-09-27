Stampede at a political rally in southern India kills 36, injures 40

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A stampede at a rally for a popular actor and politician in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu killed at least 36 people and injured 40 others, the state’s health minister said late Saturday.

The minister, Ma Subramanian, told the Associated Press that the victims were dead by the time they were taken to a hospital. The dead included eight children, he said.

The conditions of the injured have not been disclosed, but the patients are stable, Subramanian said.

The rally in the Karur district was being addressed by Vijay, one of Tamil Nadu’s most successful actors and a politician who goes by one name.

Indian media reports, quoting local officials, said the stampede was triggered when a group of Vijay’s supporters and fans fell while trying to get close to his bus.

Stampedes are relatively common in India, the world’s most populous country, when large crowds gather. In January, at least 30 people were killed as tens of thousands of Hindus rushed to bathe in a sacred river during the Maha Kumbh festival, the world’s largest religious gathering.

