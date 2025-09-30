Congo military court sentences former President Kabila to death for treason

Lt. Gen. Mutombo Katalayi, president of the court, speaks during the verdict in the trial of former Congolese President Joseph Kabila at the military court in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Tuesday.

A military court in Congo on Tuesday convicted former President Joseph Kabila of treason and other charges and sentenced him to death.

Kabila, who has been on trial in absentia since July and whose whereabouts are unknown, was accused of treason, involvement in an insurrection movement, conspiracy, and supporting terrorism. The prosecutor asked for the death penalty.

The government said Kabila had collaborated with Rwanda and the M23 rebel group that seized key cities in eastern Congo in January in a lightning assault and has since occupied the cities. Kabila has denied the allegations.

In May, the country’s Senate voted to repeal his immunity from prosecution, a move Kabila denounced at the time as dictatorial.

Kabila had lived outside of Congo in self-imposed exile but returned in April to Goma, one of the cities held by the rebel group. It is not known if he stayed there, and his current location is unknown.

