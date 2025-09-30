South Africa’s ambassador to France is found dead in Paris

The Hyatt hotel, center, in Paris where the South African ambassador to France was found dead.

The South African ambassador to France, Emmanuel Nkosinathi Mthethwa, known as Nathi Mthethwa, was found dead on Tuesday morning at the foot of a luxury hotel tower in western Paris, a French prosecutor said.

The 58-year-old ambassador had been reported missing on Monday evening, after his wife said she received a worrying message from him “in which he apologized and expressed his intention to take his own life,” Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement.

On Tuesday morning, a security guard at the Hyatt hotel discovered Mthethwa’s body in the inner courtyard, Beccuau said, adding an investigation has been opened.

Mthethwa had booked a room on the 22nd floor of the hotel, where the window’s safety mechanism had been forced open, Beccuau said. The statement said investigators found no signs of a struggle, nor traces of medication or illegal drugs.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his sadness at the death of Mthethwa “in tragic circumstances.”

In a statement released by his office, Ramaphosa offered his deep condolences to Mthethwa’s wife and family.

South Africa’s foreign ministry said Mthethwa had been appointed ambassador to France in December 2023, tasked with strengthening bilateral ties.

Mthethwa previously served as minister of police and minister of sports, arts and culture.