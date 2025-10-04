Advertisement
Shooting near Houston suburb leaves two children dead, two in critical condition

Law enforcement officials talk near vehicles.
Law enforcement officials investigate near the scene of a deadly shooting Saturday near Angleton, Texas.
(KTRK / Associated Press)
Associated Press
  • Two children, ages 13 and 4, were killed and two others critically injured in a shooting Saturday near Houston suburb of Angleton, Texas.
  • A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting, and there is no ongoing threat to the community, authorities said.
  • The two injured children, 8 and 9, are stable.

ANGLETON, Texas — Two children were killed and two more were critically injured in a shooting early Saturday near the Houston suburb of Angleton, Texas, authorities said.

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to reports of the shooting and found two children, ages 13 and 4, fatally shot. Two other children, 8 and 9, were flown by medical helicopter to a hospital and were in critical condition.

“Fortunately, the two injured children are now in stable condition,” Madison Polston, the sheriff’s public affairs officer, said in an email Saturday.

A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting, Polston said. Investigators were working to verify whether the woman and children are related.

Officials said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Authorities had not offered other details about where the shooting took place or the circumstances to that led up to it, but Polston said her department hoped to have an update with more details Saturday evening.

“While details are still developing, the loss of two children in such a manner is a tragedy,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the Facebook post. “Our thoughts are with the family and everyone affected as we continue to learn more about this heartbreaking situation.”

Angleton is a city of about 19,500 and is the county seat of Brazoria County. It is about 45 miles south of Houston and is within the Houston–the Woodlands–Sugar Land metropolitan area.

