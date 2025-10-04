Russian drones strike a Ukrainian railway station, killing and injuring dozens

A passenger train is engulfed in flames Saturday after a Russian drone attack on a railway station in Shostka, in Ukraine’s Sumy region.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Russian drones struck a Ukrainian railway station on Saturday, killing one and wounding dozens, as Moscow stepped up strikes on Ukraine’s rail and power grids ahead of the fourth winter since its all-out invasion.

At least 30 people were injured in the “savage” attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said after the strike on Shostka, a city northeast of Kyiv about 40 miles from the Russian border. Hours later, local prosecutors said that a 71-year-old man was found dead in one of the wrecked carriages.

Russia struck two passenger trains in quick succession, first targeting a local commuter service and then one bound for Kyiv, the capital, said Oleksiy Kuleba, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister and reconstruction minister. He said the second drone hit while an evacuation was underway.

Advertisement

The head of Ukraine’s national rail operator, Ukrzaliznytsia, Oleksandr Pertsovsky, called the strike “a vile attack aimed at stopping communication with our front-line communities.”

“This is one of the most brutal Russian tactics — the so-called ‘double tap,’ when the second strike hits rescuers and people who are evacuating,” said Ukraine’s top diplomat, Andrii Sybiha, according to a Telegram post by the Foreign Ministry.

Both Zelensky and local Gov. Oleh Hryhorov posted what they said were photos from the scene showing a passenger carriage on fire. The drone strikes also knocked out the power supply in Shostka, home to more than 70,000 people before the war, and surrounding areas, according to Hryhorov.

Advertisement

Rail and power networks pummeled

Moscow has recently stepped up airstrikes on Ukraine’s railway network, which is essential for military transport, hitting it almost every day over the last two months. As in previous years since the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the Kremlin has also ramped up attacks on Ukraine’s power grid, in what Kyiv calls an attempt to weaponize the approaching winter by denying civilians heat, light and running water.

Overnight into Saturday, Russian drones and missiles pounded Ukraine’s power grid again, a Ukrainian energy firm said, a day after what officials described as the biggest attack on Ukrainian natural gas facilities since the war began. Friday’s strike damaged energy facilities near Chernihiv, a northern city west of Shostka, and triggered blackouts set to affect some 50,000 households, according to regional operator Chernihivoblenergo.

The attack was the biggest so far targeting natural gas facilities run by Ukraine’s state-owned Naftogaz Group, Ukrainian officials said.

Advertisement

Naftogaz’s chief executive, Serhii Koretskyi, said Friday the attacks had no military purpose, while Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko accused Russia of “terrorizing civilians.” Moscow said the strikes targeted facilities that support Kyiv’s war effort.

Russian forces overnight launched 109 more drones and three ballistic missiles, the Ukrainian military reported. It said 73 of the drones were shot down or sent off course.

Ukraine says it struck Russian refinery

The Ukrainian military on Saturday reported it again hit one of Russia’s largest oil refineries. It said a nighttime drone strike caused blasts and a fire at the Kirishi refinery near St. Petersburg, more than 745 miles from the Ukrainian border.

The refinery, operated by Russian oil giant Surgutneftegas, produces close to 355,000 barrels per day of crude and is one of Russia’s top three by output.

Telegram news channels from Russia and Ukraine posted videos they said had been sent in by residents near the city of Kirishi. They show drone-like objects whizzing against a night sky lit up by an orange glow, as blasts thunder in the background.

Local Gov. Alexander Drozdenko on Saturday reported that seven drones were shot down overnight near Kirishi. He said a fire had been put out in its “industrial zone,” without specifying what was hit or commenting on damage.

Advertisement

Ukraine has repeatedly struck the Kirishi refinery, with the most recent strike on Sept. 14 also sparking a blaze, according to Russian officials.

Russia remains the world’s second-largest oil exporter. But Moscow moved to pause gasoline exports after a seasonal rise in demand and sustained Ukrainian drone strikes have caused shortages in recent months.

French journalist killed

Elsewhere, a Russian drone strike killed a French photojournalist late Friday as he was reporting from the front lines in eastern Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian military.

Antoni Lallican, 37, died near the town of Druzhkivka, in the Donetsk region, according to a Facebook post by the 4th Separate Mechanized Brigade. The strike also wounded Hryhory Ivanchenko, a Ukrainian photographer who accompanied him, the military unit said.

Lallican’s work had been featured by numerous French and international media outlets, including Le Monde, Le Figaro, Der Spiegel and Die Zeit. He was nominated for the RSF press photography award in 2024.

He is the 14th reporter and fourth French national to be killed while covering Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which began in 2022.