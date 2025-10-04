Georgia’s police use water cannons to push back protesters trying to storm presidential palace

Police use a water cannon against protesters during an opposition rally Saturday in the city center of Tbilisi, Georgia.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Police in Georgia used water cannons and pepper spray Saturday to push back protesters who tried to storm the presidential palace, as the south Caucasus country held a municipal election boycotted by the main opposition blocs amid a sweeping crackdown on dissent.

Tens of thousands rallied in the capital, Tbilisi, to protest repressive policies by the governing party, Georgian Dream, which they see as trying to pull Georgia away from its democratic aspirations and into Russia’s orbit.

They carried Georgian flags and placards supporting membership in the European Union, a cherished goal for many that has been enshrined in the country’s constitution.

Advertisement

Georgian Dream halted talks about joining the EU last year, triggering waves of protests that have been met with mass arrests and police violence. The move came after the longtime ruling party declared victory in an election the opposition said was rigged.

The rallies, big and small, have continued despite a multipronged crackdown by the government through laws that target demonstrators, rights groups, nongovernmental organizations and independent media. Critics say some have been modeled on legislation passed in Russia, where President Vladimir Putin has harshly stifled dissent.

“We fight for our rights, for independence,” protester Sophio Asatiani told the Associated Press on Saturday. She said that she didn’t want to see a return to the Soviet era, when Georgia was a Soviet republic ruled from Moscow.

Advertisement

The rally’s organizers, including veteran opera singer Paata Burchuladze, called on protesters to “take power back into the hands of the people,” channeling widespread frustration with a government that has jailed key opposition figures, attempted to shut down media critical of the government and used mass arrests and steep fines against largely peaceful demonstrators.

Some then tried to force entry into the presidential palace in central Tbilisi, smashing the gate before being driven away by riot police.

The opposition had promised a “peaceful revolution” before Saturday’s municipal election, boycotted by most parties critical of Georgian Dream. Preliminary data from the Central Election Commission pointed to less than 30% turnout in the first half of the day.

Advertisement

Giorgi Rukhadze, a political analyst in Tbilisi who was one of the protesters marching Saturday, dismissed the vote as a “mock election.”

“The only way to put [Georgian Dream] out of power peacefully is non-obedience, noncompliance,” he said, arguing that people should join any forms of peaceful protests available to them.

Georgian police Saturday said the ongoing rally violated Georgian laws that regulate public assemblies and protest. It didn’t provide specifics.

Shortly after polls closed Saturday evening, Georgia’s Central Election Commission said that the vote had passed with no major disturbances. It said results would be announced within hours.

More than 50 international and local groups were registered to observe the municipal vote. But none of the major international watchdogs that monitored the previous vote in 2021 — including delegations from the European Parliament, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and major U.S. nonprofits — were present this time.

Key Georgian nongovernmental organizations also chose not to deploy missions, citing Georgian Dream’s recent repressive laws and a broader deterioration in the political and legal environment.

