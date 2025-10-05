Advertisement
World & Nation

How Israel is pitting Palestinian clans in Gaza against Hamas

An Israeli soldier guards aid supplies at Israel's Kerem Shalom border crossing with Gaza.
An Israeli soldier guards aid supplies being held at Israel’s Kerem Shalom border crossing with Gaza in August. Aid organizations have accused militias of looting aid convoys.
(Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images)
By Nabih BulosForeign Correspondent 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Israel is empowering Palestinian clan militias in Gaza as alternatives to Hamas rule.
  • Aid organizations accuse these militias of looting humanitarian convoys and exacerbating famine conditions.
  • Some Palestinian clans have rejected Israeli overtures.

JERUSALEM — As Israel seeks to excise Hamas from Gaza, it’s empowering militias led by the Palestinian group’s enemies, assisting and providing them with military support in an attempt to present them as an alternative to Hamas’s rule in the enclave.

The policy appears to date back to late last year, when Israel targeted local police forces in Gaza, justifying such attacks by saying that any government entity in Gaza is affiliated with Hamas; the result was chaos in parts of the Strip.

In the ensuing security vacuum, a 32-year-old Palestinian tribesman named Yaser Abu Shabab emerged with some 100 of his clansmen to control aid routes near the Kerem Shalom crossing, a critically important aid conduit at the Gaza-Israel boundary.

Advertisement

Aid organizations accuse groups like Abu Shabab’s of looting aid convoys, having ties to extremist groups and exacerbating famine in Gaza.

Alaa Hassanein carries the body of his 4-year-old niece, Sara Hassanein, who was killed in an Israeli military strike on a school used as a shelter, outside Al-Shifa Hospital, in Gaza City, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

World & Nation

For the first time, the world’s food crises authority announces a famine in Gaza

The U.N.-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification said that famine is occurring in Gaza City -- a first in the Middle East -- home to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, and that it could spread south by the end of next month.

In May, Jonathan Whitall, then director of the U.N.’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Occupied Territories, said in a news briefing that “criminal gangs, under the watch of Israeli forces,” have been “allowed to operate in proximity to the Kerem Shalom border crossing.”

A month later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged his government, following the advice of security officials, had “activated” clans in Gaza to work against Hamas.

Advertisement

“What’s bad about it?” he said in a video statement. “It’s only good and it only saves the lives of Israel Defense Force soldiers.”

Abu Shabab has since styled his group into the so-called “Popular Forces.” Soon after Netanyahu’s address, Abu Shabab released a statement of his own denying receiving any arms from Israel. But other posts touting the group’s security and aid operations show him working in areas under the full control of the Israeli military, and reports from Israeli media say he has received Kalashnikov rifles from the military.

Abu Shabab’s group may have been the first to make itself known in Gaza, but other militias have since cropped up, activists say, operating in various parts of the Strip in concert with the Israeli military.

Advertisement
SOUTHERN ISRAEL, ISRAEL - SEPTEMBER 17: An Israeli soldier walks near tanks as they are stationed near the border with the Gaza Strip on September 17, 2025 in Southern Israel, Israel. Israel launched its major ground offensive on Gaza City yesterday conducting heavy air strikes overnight forcing thousands of Palestinians to flee to the centre of the Strip to join the hundreds of thousands who have already fled. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

World & Nation

Hamas agrees to return hostages but resists other parts of Trump’s peace plan

Hamas said it would agree to some parts of President Trump’s peace plan, but held back on endorsing the entire initiative, which calls for it to lay down its weapons.

One of the more prominent examples is led by Hussam Al-Astal, 50, a former officer in the Palestinian Authority’s security service who was accused by colleagues in the Palestinian Authority and Hamas of collaborating with Israel in the 1990s and of assassinating a high-ranking Hamas official in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

His group, which calls itself “The Strike Force Against Terror,” has cemented its control over Qizan Al-Najjar, a village south of Rafah, which Astal describes as a haven for those opposed to Hamas.

“Today in my area, we have no war,” Astal said in a phone interview Friday, adding that others are expected to come and that anyone entering the area was vetted for ties to Hamas.

“If you come here, you’ll see children playing. We have water, electricity, safety.”

Smoke rises from buildings following heavy Israeli attacks as Palestinians continue to flee northern Gaza toward the south.
Smoke rises from buildings following heavy Israeli attacks as Palestinians continue to flee northern Gaza toward the south.
(Khames Alrefi/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Astal made his comments the same day Hamas announced that it will accept parts of the Trump administration plan to end the war which began when Hamas forces invaded Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Hamas agreed to release hostages and largely give up its governing role in Gaza, which it has controlled since 2007.

In a video posted in September, Al-Astal promises to pay $50 dollars to anyone who kills a Hamas fighter.

Advertisement

“Every Hamas member I will personally throw in the trash heap. Hamas’s rule is ending,” he says.

On Friday, Al-Astal’s group was involved in one of the bloodiest instances of intra-Palestinian fighting in the enclave, when a Hamas unit attacked a neighborhood in Khan Yunis in a bid to arrest members of a prominent clan accused of collaborating with Israel.

In the ensuing firefight, five clansmen were killed, local sources say. Al-Astal said his forces assisted in fighting Hamas “using our special methods.” He did not elaborate on what those methods were, but the Israeli military released footage later on Friday showing it targeting Hamas militants it said were attacking a neighborhood in Khan Yunis; it said in a later that it killed 20 gunmen.

Reports on social media said 11 Hamas members were killed, and their bodies were dragged through the streets of Khan Yunis. One video taken by local activists and posted on the messaging app Telegram shows the camera lingering over bloodied corpses lined side-by-side on the ground.

Palestinians continue to flee to the southern regions with their belongings following Israeli airstrikes and ground assaults
Palestinians continue to flee to the southern regions with their belongings following Israeli airstrikes and ground assaults in Gaza Strip on Oct. 3.
(Saeed M. M. T. Jaras/Anadolu via Getty Images)

It wouldn’t be the first time Israel has tried to create alternative governance structures in Palestinian communities. Between 1978 and 1984, it formed the Villages League, which aimed to dismantle the influence of the Palestine Liberation Organization by relying on prominent Palestinians, giving them incentives in return for their cooperation as a more pliant authority. The initiative failed.

Advertisement

Around the same time, Israel empowered Palestinian Islamist groups including Hamas, hoping they would serve as a counterweight to the PLO and leftist, secular Palestinian factions that were prominent at the time.

Being seen as cooperating with Israel remains a black mark in Palestinian society. The families of both Abu Shabab and Al-Astal issued statements disowning them.

Al-Astal refused being characterized as a traitor, saying family members, including his sister, were killed by Israeli bombs. But he makes no secret of what he called coordination with the Israeli military, from whom he has received water, food and military equipment.

“Hamas says I’m a traitor because I coordinate with Israel,” he said.

“What do you think I’m coordinating? How to evacuate someone who is sick; how to provide food, water and services.”

GAZA - AUGUST 6: Jordanian air force personnel in a Jordanian C-130 military aircraft perform an air drop of aid and humanitarian supplies on August 6, 2025 in Gaza. On Wednesday, the Royal Jordanian Air Force carried out air drops of food and other aid over Gaza, alongside aircraft from other nations carrying 54 tons of humanitarian supplies. Airdrops of aid have resumed in recent weeks in an attempt to alleviate the severe lack of food and other essentials reaching people in Gaza, where the World Food Programme (WFP) has said over half a million people are enduring famine-like conditions, as Israel continues to restrict the flow of aid. (Photo by Salah Malkawi/Getty Images)

World & Nation

Inside an airlift to Gaza. Dropping aid from above and the desperate scramble below

The Jordanian air force C-130 Hercules cargo plane banked in a slow arc over the Mediterranean, pointing its nose toward Gaza for its approach — the final stage of the intricate ballet that is dropping aid over the war-ravaged enclave.

Not all clans have been receptive to Israel’s overtures.

Last month, said Nizar Dughmush, the head of a prominent tribe in Gaza City, he was contacted by a militiaman who claimed he was an intermediary from the Israeli military.

“He said the Israelis wanted us to take charge of a humanitarian zone in Gaza City, that we should recruit as many of our family members as we could, and they would provide logistical support, like arms, food and shelter,” Dughmush said.

Advertisement

But Dughmush refused their offer, saying his family were civilians, and that though they were not affiliated with Hamas, they had no interest in being “tools of the occupation.”

Two days later, Dughmush said, Israeli warplanes began pounding the tribe’s neighborhood, killing more than 100 members of his clan. Dughmush claims Israeli forces entered the neighborhood 48 hours later and systematically destroyed every house.

“All of this is vengeance against us because we refused to cooperate,” he said. Two other clans, Dayri and Bakr, were approached in a similar fashion and had their areas attacked after rejecting Israel’s offer.

“I’m talking to you now as a displaced person, along with what’s left of my clan, all of us spread out in different parts of Gaza,” Dughmush said.

Al-Astal, who considers himself a longtime foe of Hamas, is unapologetic in his choices, which he sees as essential in a post-Hamas Gaza.

“There’s no place for Hamas here,” he said.

“We’re the new administration, and we’re the future.”

More to Read

World & NationIsrael-HamasMiddle East

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Nabih Bulos

Nabih Bulos is the Middle East bureau chief for the Los Angeles Times. Since 2012, he has covered the aftermath of the “Arab Spring” revolution as well as the Islamic State’s resurgence and the campaign to defeat it. His work has taken him to Syria, Iraq, Libya, Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan and Yemen as well as on the migrant trail through the Balkans and northern Europe. A Fulbright scholar, Bulos is also a concert violinist who has performed with Daniel Barenboim, Valeri Gergyev and Bono.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: Navigating Insurance Hell, Pt. 2

    California’s home insurance crisis worsened after recent fires. With soaring rates and companies leaving due to wildfire risk, many residents wonder: Can they still get insured? Host Kate Cagle investigates how we got here and what comes next.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: Inside Man: A Jailer Turns Informant

    James Sexton, ostracized after reporting misconduct, fed FBI information on the Sheriff’s Department’s scheme to hide Anthony Brown. Indicted, Sexton fought, but was found guilty. His testimony fueled a widening obstruction scandal.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: L.A. Is Keeping The Lights On Without Coal

    Sammy Roth talks with Jason Rondou, Chief of Staff for Power at LADWP, about Los Angeles’ shift from coal to clean energy — and how the city is showing what’s possible for building a sustainable future.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement