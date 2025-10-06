Advertisement
World & Nation

Hurricane Priscilla lashes western Mexico with heavy rain and strong winds

Satellite image shows Hurricane Priscilla
This satellite image shows Hurricane Priscilla off Mexico, Oct. 5, 2025.
(NOAA via Associated Press)
Associated Press
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

MIAMI — Western Mexico was being lashed Monday by a hurricane bringing heavy rain, strong winds and rough surf to coastal areas and the Baja California peninsula.

A tropical storm watch was issued for Baja California Sur from Cabo San Lucas to Santa Fe, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.

Hurricane Priscilla was spinning just off the coast of Mexico, about 230 miles south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

Advertisement

Parts of southwestern Mexico could get up to 6 inches of rain from Priscilla’s outer bands through Wednesday, bringing a flash flooding risk to Michoacán and Colima states, forecasters said.

Swells from Priscilla were reaching the coast of Mexico. Life threatening surf and rip currents were likely, the weather service said.

The hurricane was expected to intensify to a Category 2 and approach major hurricane status over the next several days.

Advertisement

Nearby, Tropical Storm Octave was weakening about 885 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. Its maximum sustained winds Monday morning were 65 mph.

There were no watches or warnings in effect with Octave, and no hazards affecting land. Forecasters expect the storm will continuing weakening and dissipate in a few days.

More to Read

World & NationMexico & the Americas

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: Navigating Insurance Hell, Pt. 2

    California’s home insurance crisis worsened after recent fires. With soaring rates and companies leaving due to wildfire risk, many residents wonder: Can they still get insured? Host Kate Cagle investigates how we got here and what comes next.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: Inside Man: A Jailer Turns Informant

    James Sexton, ostracized after reporting misconduct, fed FBI information on the Sheriff’s Department’s scheme to hide Anthony Brown. Indicted, Sexton fought, but was found guilty. His testimony fueled a widening obstruction scandal.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: L.A. Is Keeping The Lights On Without Coal

    Sammy Roth talks with Jason Rondou, Chief of Staff for Power at LADWP, about Los Angeles’ shift from coal to clean energy — and how the city is showing what’s possible for building a sustainable future.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement