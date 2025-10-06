Hurricane Priscilla lashes western Mexico with heavy rain and strong winds

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Western Mexico was being lashed Monday by a hurricane bringing heavy rain, strong winds and rough surf to coastal areas and the Baja California peninsula.

A tropical storm watch was issued for Baja California Sur from Cabo San Lucas to Santa Fe, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.

Hurricane Priscilla was spinning just off the coast of Mexico, about 230 miles south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

Advertisement

Parts of southwestern Mexico could get up to 6 inches of rain from Priscilla’s outer bands through Wednesday, bringing a flash flooding risk to Michoacán and Colima states, forecasters said.

Swells from Priscilla were reaching the coast of Mexico. Life threatening surf and rip currents were likely, the weather service said.

The hurricane was expected to intensify to a Category 2 and approach major hurricane status over the next several days.

Advertisement

Nearby, Tropical Storm Octave was weakening about 885 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. Its maximum sustained winds Monday morning were 65 mph.

There were no watches or warnings in effect with Octave, and no hazards affecting land. Forecasters expect the storm will continuing weakening and dissipate in a few days.