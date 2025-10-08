Teenage daughter suspected in stabbing attack on newly elected mayor in Germany

Forensic investigators appear at the crime scene at a street in Herdecke, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, after the newly elected mayor of Herdecke, Iris Stalzer, was found critically injured in her apartment.

Investigators said Wednesday that the newly elected mayor of a German town who was found at her home with stab wounds apparently was attacked by her teenage daughter, and that her life is no longer in danger.

Iris Stalzer, 57, was elected as the mayor of Herdecke in western Germany on Sept. 28 and is due to take office on Nov. 1. Police said emergency services were alerted shortly after noon Tuesday by her daughter, who reported that Stalzer had been seriously wounded outside her house in an attempted robbery.

Police went to Stalzer’s house, where they found her sitting in a chair with multiple stab wounds and determined that the attack appeared to have happened indoors. She was flown to a hospital by helicopter. Police said Wednesday that she is now out of danger.

Investigators at the house found two knives and clothing believed to have been used in the attack, and detained Stalzer’s 17-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son. When questioned on Tuesday evening, Stalzer pointed to her daughter as the suspect, police investigator Jens Rautenberg said.

There was no immediate information on the nature of the family conflict that preceded the stabbing. Rautenberg declined to comment on a possible motive at a news conference in the nearby city of Hagen, saying that is still a matter for investigation.

Prosecutor Bernd Haldorn said he considers it a case of bodily harm, and that police and prosecutors at present intend to release the children and put them in the hands of the youth welfare office, which would decide on further measures while the investigation continues.

The attack on Stalzer, which followed violence against other local politicians in Germany in recent years, drew swift condemnation from Chancellor Friedrich Merz and others. But investigators quickly determined Tuesday that there was no sign of a political motive.

Herdecke is a town of about 23,000 people in western Germany’s Ruhr region, between Hagen and Dortmund.