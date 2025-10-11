2 dead after shooting on school campus in Mississippi

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Police in a small Mississippi town are investigating a shooting during the high school’s homecoming weekend that left two people dead.

Both were killed on the Heidelberg High School campus Friday night, Heidelberg Police Chief Cornell White told the Associated Press. He declined to say whether the victims were students or provide other information.

“Right now we’ve still got a subject at large, but I can’t give specifics,” White said Saturday morning.

An 18-year-old man is being sought for questioning in the shooting, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The sheriff asked that anyone with information contact the police chief or Sheriff’s Office.

The shootings happened on the campus where the Heidelberg Oilers were playing their homecoming football game Friday night, but it wasn’t clear exactly when the gunfire occurred or how close it was to the stadium. White said that he was at the scene Saturday investigating, and that more information might be released in coming days.

Heidelberg, a town of about 640 residents, is about 85 miles southeast of the state capital city of Jackson.

