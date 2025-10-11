Israel strikes south Lebanon, killing 1 and wounding 7

People gather at a site that sold heavy machinery, where a large number of vehicles were destroyed in Israeli airstrikes, in the southern village of Msayleh, Lebanon, on Saturday.

Israel carried out intense airstrikes on southern Lebanon early Saturday, killing one person, wounding seven and briefly cutting a highway that links Beirut with parts of south Lebanon, the Health Ministry said.

The predawn airstrikes on the village of Msayleh struck a place that sold heavy machinery, destroying a large number of vehicles.

A vehicle carrying vegetables that was passing by at the time of the strikes was hit, killing one person and wounding another, according to Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV.

The Health Ministry later said that the person killed was a Syrian citizen and the wounded were a Syrian national and six Lebanese, including two women.

The Israeli military said it struck a place where machinery was stored to be used to rebuild infrastructure for the militant group Hezbollah.

Since the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war ended in late November with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire, Israel has carried out almost daily airstrikes killing dozens of people. Israel accuses Hezbollah of trying to rebuild its capabilities after the group suffered heavy losses during the war.

Earlier this month, the United Nations human rights chief, Volker Turk, called for renewed efforts to bring a permanent end to hostilities in Lebanon following the war. He said that until the end of September, the U.N. had verified 103 civilians killed in Lebanon since the ceasefire.

The most recent Israel-Hezbollah war killed more than 4,000 people in Lebanon, including hundreds of civilians, and caused an estimated $11 billion worth of destruction, according to the World Bank. In Israel, 127 people died, including 80 soldiers.

The war started when Hezbollah began firing rockets across the border on Oct. 8, 2023, a day after a deadly Hamas-led incursion into southern Israel sparked the war in the Gaza Strip. Israel responded with shelling and airstrikes in Lebanon, and the two sides became locked in an escalating conflict that became a full-blown war in late September 2024.

