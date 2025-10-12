News Analysis: Iran out in the cold as Mideast unites in support of Gaza ceasefire

People gather in Tehran after Friday prayers last week to show support for Gaza and the Palestinian people.

As the Middle East broadly welcomes a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, Iran finds itself at one of its weakest moments since its 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Tehran has operated its self-described “Axis of Resistance” over several decades, supporting militant groups and nations allied with it against Israel and the United States. But as Israel bombed the Gaza Strip, it also turned its crosshairs toward top leaders abroad in groups like Hamas, Lebanon’s Hezbollah and even the top echelon within Iran’s military and its nuclear program — killing many and disrupting their ability to fight back.

As President Trump arrives in the Middle East for a visit that will probably see him praised by Israel and Arab nations, Iran won’t be at the table as it still struggles to recover from June’s 12-day war.

How Tehran’s theocracy responds in the weeks and months ahead, whether that means lashing out or trying to rebuild its hobbled economy at home, will be crucial.

“Undoubtedly this is not a proud moment for Iran,” said Ali Vaez, the Iran project director at the International Crisis Group. “Its alliance system in the region is in ruins but it doesn’t mean that the ‘Axis of Resistance’ is no more.”

‘Like a bankrupt gambler’

Iranian state media have sought to describe the Gaza ceasefire as a victory for Hamas, despite the war destroying the Gaza Strip and killing more than 67,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Iran’s Foreign Ministry welcomed “any decision ... that guarantees halting the genocide of Palestinians.”

Perhaps more tellingly, an advisor to Iran’s 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei suggested the ceasefire would only lead to conflict elsewhere in the region.

“The start of the ceasefire in Gaza may be the behind-the-scenes end of the ceasefire somewhere else!” Ali Akbar Velayati wrote on X, referencing Iraq, Hezbollah and the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The fear of further Israeli strikes, particularly on Iran, remains acute in the public’s mind as much of its air defenses were probably destroyed by Israel in June. Khamenei has not resumed his usual routine of weekly speeches to audiences. Meanwhile, Iran without explanation avoided holding a major military commemoration marking the end of the Iran-Iraq war in September, which typically sees top officials watch drones and missile launchers parade past them.

Iran’s economy also has suffered under international sanctions and as global energy prices fall.

“Iran has always focused on its interests. We do not have resources anymore, our economy has weakened,” said Tehran-based analyst Saeed Leilaz. “Our support to Hamas [was] a reaction to U.S. to divert conflicts from our borders.”

Others are less optimistic.

“Iran is like a bankrupt gambler after winning some small money in the first rounds,” said Amir Kazemi, a university student in Tehran. “When Hamas attacked Israel, Iran was happy about it. But now, after the ceasefire, Iran finds nothing in its pocket.”

Mideast looks far different

In the years immediately after Iran’s revolution, its theocratic government sought to export its Shiite revolutionary ideology more widely in the Middle East. That morphed after its devastating 1980s war with Iraq into more of an effort to provide a level of deterrence as Arab nations around it purchased sophisticated American bombs, warplanes and tanks Tehran couldn’t access because of sanctions.

The U.S. military’s presence across the Persian Gulf also expanded after the 1991 Persian Gulf War, with Arab nations granting basing rights to American forces to Tehran’s constant anger.

The peak of the “Axis of Resistance” came in the chaotic years after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq and Yemen’s subsequent collapse into a civil war. Then, it could count on Hezbollah, Syrian leader Bashar Assad, the Houthis, Iraqi militant groups and even Hamas — a Sunni militant group.

Today, the Mideast looks far different. Rebels overthrew Assad last year, Israeli strikes killed Hezbollah’s and Hamas’ top leaders, while Iraqi militant groups faded into the background. The Houthis, though still capable of launching attacks on Israel and commercial shipping in the Red Sea corridor, find themselves now targeted by increasingly precise Israeli strikes. And the 12-day war in June has probably left Iran no longer enriching uranium for its nuclear program, which the West long has worried could be weaponized.

‘Collapsing regional clout’

Iran, meanwhile, has yet to receive any major support from either China or Russia, despite providing Beijing with discounted oil and Moscow with the drones it uses in its war on Ukraine. Tehran has also shied away from confronting women increasingly abandoning the hijab, or headscarf, instead executing prisoners it already holds at a rate unseen in decades.

“The ceasefire is reflective of Tehran’s collapsing regional clout following the unraveling of its long-powerful ‘Axis of Resistance’ since 2024,” said Ali Fathollah-Nejad, the director of the Berlin-based Center for Middle East and Global Order. “The ceasefire will free Israeli military capacities that would now be used against Iranian interests — whether in Lebanon against Hezbollah or directly against Iran.”

For his part, Trump seized on Iran accepting the ceasefire as “terrific” news. However, there’s been no move toward renewed public negotiations with Tehran over its nuclear program.

“Time is not on Iran’s side, but their problem is no one is really giving them an exit ramp,” Vaez said. But whether Tehran would take the ramp also remains in question as its leaders still debate what turn to now take.

Gambrell writes for the Associated Press. AP writer Nasser Karimi in Tehran contributed to this report.