Advertisement
World & Nation

5th arrest made in connection with shooting that left 6 dead in Mississippi, FBI says

People embrace outside a building
Friends and family of victims of a homecoming shooting embrace in downtown Leland, Miss., on Oct. 11, 2025.
(Katie Adkins / Associated Press)
Associated Press
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • A fifth suspect faces capital murder charges in a shooting that killed six people and injured over a dozen in Leland, Miss.
  • The Friday night shooting erupted during homecoming weekend celebrations, shortly after a high school football game in the small Delta town.
  • The FBI says more arrests are pending in what investigators believe was sparked by a disagreement among several individuals.

LELAND, Miss. — A fifth person has been arrested and charged with capital murder in a weekend shooting that left six dead and more than a dozen injured in a small Mississippi town, the FBI said.

Terrogernal S. Martin, 33, was arrested Tuesday and received a $1-million cash bond, according to the FBI in Jackson. Additional arrests are pending, the agency said without elaborating.

The arrest comes a day after the FBI announced that Teviyon L. Powell, 29; William Bryant, 29; and Morgan Lattimore, 25, are charged with capital murder, while Latoya A. Powell, 44, is charged with attempted murder in the Friday night shooting.

Advertisement

It was not immediately clear Tuesday whether any of the five people charged had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Washington County Coroner LaQuesha Watkins said four people died at the scene: Oreshama Johnson, 41; Calvin Plant, 19; Shelbyona Powell, 25; and Kaslyn Johnson, 18. She said the coroner’s office in Hinds County called to say another victim, 18-year-old Amos Brand Jr. had died from his injuries. Her office also got notice from the Shelby County medical examiner that JaMichael Jones, 34, had also died from his injuries.

The shooting came as people celebrated homecoming weekend in downtown Leland, in the rural northwestern Delta region, shortly after a high school football game. It was the deadliest of several shootings across Mississippi over the weekend. Other shootings were reported at two Mississippi universities Saturday, as those schools celebrated their homecoming weekends.

Advertisement

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for Friday night’s shooting in Leland, but the FBI has said the gunfire appears to have been “sparked by a disagreement among several individuals.”

More to Read

World & Nation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement