Israel says Hamas has handed over ‘2 coffins of deceased hostages’ from Gaza

People watch workers searching for bodies of hostages in an area in Hamad City, Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Saturday.

Israel said Hamas handed over “two coffins of deceased hostages” from Gaza late Saturday, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu increased pressure on the militant group to share the rest more quickly under their ceasefire agreement.

No names were immediately released. The bodies were in Israel and were being taken to the country’s National Institute of Forensic Medicine.

Israel announced earlier Saturday that Gaza’s sole crossing with the outside world, Rafah, would stay closed “until further notice,” tying it to Hamas’ release of remains. On Thursday it had said the crossing probably would reopen Sunday.

Hamas has now handed over the remains of 12 of the 28 dead hostages in Gaza, a key step in the week-old ceasefire process meant to end two years of war. The militant group says devastation and Israeli military control of certain areas of the Gaza Strip have slowed the handover.

The statement by Netanyahu ’s office on the Rafah crossing came shortly after the Palestinian Embassy in Egypt said it would reopen Monday for people returning to Gaza. Hamas called Netanyahu’s decision a violation of the ceasefire deal.

The Rafah crossing has been closed since May 2024, when Israel took control of the Gaza side. A fully reopened crossing would make it easier for Gazans to seek medical treatment, travel or visit family in Egypt, home to tens of thousands of Palestinians.

