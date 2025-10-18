Houthi rebels raid U.N. facility in Yemen’s capital; all staffers reported safe

Houthi supporters hold a poster of Maj. Gen. Muhammad Abdul Karim al-Ghamari, who died of wounds he suffered in an Israeli attack, during an anti-U.S. and anti-Israel rally in Sanaa, the capital, on Friday.

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels raided a United Nations facility Saturday in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, a U.N. official said, but all staff members were reported to be safe.

Jean Alam, a spokesman for the U.N. resident coordinator for Yemen, said Houthi security forces entered the United Nations compound in Sanaa. He told the Associated Press that there were 15 international staff members in the facility at the time of the raid, and that “according to latest information all staff in the compound are safe and accounted for and have contacted their families.”

The rebels raided U.N. offices in Sanaa on Aug. 31 and detained 19 employees, according to the United Nations. They later released the deputy director of the UNICEF office in the country but still hold more than 50 people, including many associated with aid groups, civil society and the now-closed U.S. Embassy in Sanaa.

“The United Nations is taking all necessary measures and is in contact with the relevant authorities and counterparts to ensure the safety and security of all personnel and property,” Alam said.

Another U.N. official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the raid, said the building is operated by the United Nations. The employees belong to various U.N. agencies including the World Food Program, UNICEF and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the official said.

Saturday’s raid was the latest in a long-running Houthi government crackdown against the U.N. and other international organizations working in rebel-held areas in Yemen. The crackdown forced the U.N. to suspend its operations in the Houthi stronghold of Saada province in northern Yemen after the detention of eight staffers in January.

The U.N. also relocated its top humanitarian coordinator in Yemen from Sanaa to the coastal city of Aden, which serves as a seat for the internationally recognized government.

Yemen plunged into civil war in 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa and much of northern Yemen, forcing the internationally recognized government into exile. The Houthi government now rules in those area.

A coalition led by Saudi Arabia and including the United Arab Emirates intervened the next year in an attempt to restore the non-Houthi government nationwide. The war has been stalemated in recent years, and the rebels reached a deal with Saudi Arabia that stopped their attacks on the kingdom in return for ceasing the Saudi-led strikes on their territories.

Magdy writes for the Associated Press.