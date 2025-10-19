Cargo plane skids off Hong Kong runway into the sea, killing 2 people

A jetliner takes off from Hong Kong International Airport in November 2024.

A cargo aircraft skidded off a Hong Kong runway into the sea when landing early Monday, killing two people.

The flight, arriving from Dubai, was landing at Hong Kong International Airport, one of Asia’s busiest, around 3:50 a.m., according to Hong Kong’s airport authority.

Four crew members on the plane were rescued and taken to a hospital. Initial reports from police said two people in an airport ground vehicle were killed.

The north runway of the airport, where the aircraft was attempting to land, has been closed, authorities said. Two other runways at the airport continue to operate.

The Boeing 747 freighter is a Turkish air cargo carrier AirACT aircraft flying for Emirates SkyCargo, with the flight number EK9788. It was en route from Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai.

Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department said in a statement it was following up with the airline and other parties involved in the crash.

