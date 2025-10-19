Pope canonizes Venezuela’s beloved ‘doctor of the poor’ as its first saint

Pope Leo XIV visits with the faithful on his popemobile after presiding over Mass in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, during which he canonized seven new saints.

Pope Leo XIV canonized Venezuela’s beloved “doctor of the poor” Sunday before tens of thousands of people, offering the South American nation its first saint and a reason to celebrate amid a years-long economic crisis and a rising U.S. military threat.

José Gregorio Hernández, revered by millions for his dedication to poor people, was declared a saint alongside the founder of a Venezuelan religious order, Mother Carmen Rendiles Martínez, at a Mass in St. Peter’s Square that Leo called a “great celebration of holiness.”

Thousands of jubilant Venezuelans filled the square and draped Venezuelan flags on its police barricades, adding splashes of red, blue and yellow that perfectly matched the uniforms of the attending Swiss Guards.

Thousands more who couldn’t travel to Rome gathered overnight in the Caracas plaza outside the Nuestra Señora de La Candelaria church, where a 26-foot statue of Hernández stands, and watched the Mass from Rome on a giant screen.

“It’s good news after so much sadness,” said Ana Sanabria, a 71-year-old homemaker, as she watched the fireworks in Caracas.

The Mass, which the Vatican said drew some 70,000 people, also gave Papua New Guinea its first saint: Peter To Rot, a layman killed in prison in 1945 for standing up for monogamous marriage at a time when polygamy was practiced. In all, seven people were canonized in a ceremony that Pope Francis put in motion in some of his final acts as pontiff.

In fact, Francis approved Hernández’s canonization from his hospital room Feb. 24, agreeing to bypass the Vatican’s typical miracle confirmation process to pronounce him a saint based on the “widespread veneration of the ‘doctor-saint’ among the faithful,” the Vatican said.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro thanked Francis for intervening, after years of petitions from ordinary faithful and the Venezuelan Catholic hierarchy.

“Today we have raised a prayer for the eternal spirit of he who is going to be a saint, also for Pope Francis, who gave this beautiful gift to Venezuela,” Maduro said in Caracas after the Mass.

A beloved doctor and an icon after death

Hernández is beloved among Venezuelans, with his face plastered on street art around Caracas, in portraits in hospitals and in photos gracing individual home altars.

As a doctor in Caracas during the late 1800s and early 1900s, he refused to take money from poor people for his services and often gave them money for medicine, earning the nickname “doctor of the poor.” He was killed in a road accident in 1919 while crossing a street shortly after picking up some medicine at a pharmacy to bring to a poor elderly woman.

He became a religious icon after his death, and when Pope John Paul II visited Venezuela in 1996, he received a petition signed by 5 million people — almost 1 in 4 Venezuelans — asking that he declare Hernández a saint.

“For them, this is indeed a national event of the highest order,” said Silvia Correale, who spearheaded his sainthood case. “Certainly, the canonization of José Gregorio is desired by all the Venezuelan people, and has been waited for by all the people.”

José Ramon Malavecontreras, a Venezuelan resident in Rome, said his mother named him after Hernández.

“They believed I’d be stillborn, so she dedicated his name to me for saving my life,” he said Sunday in St. Peter’s. “Therefore, this moment was unmissable for me. I couldn’t fail to be here.”

In Caracas, Arquímides Blanco, 60, said he wasn’t a particular admirer of Hernández but recognized the significance of his canonization for Venezuela now. Blanco belongs to a cultural collective commissioned to paint the streets ahead of the canonization.

“I may not be a big fan of José Gregorio as such, but I understand that he is Venezuelan and that his canonization in the context of the whole geopolitical situation is important,” he said.

A celebration amid tensions

The canonization was a long-awaited celebration and a boost for Venezuela, just weeks after Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize. It comes as tensions mount with the United States over Washington’s use of military force against suspected drug cartels, which has drawn criticism from some nations in the region and human rights groups.

Last week, President Trump confirmed that he authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations inside Venezuela and said he was considering land operations in the South American country.

Venezuela’s economy has been in crisis for the last decade, compounded by U.S. sanctions and spurring the emigration of millions of Venezuelans, first to other South American nations and in more recent years to the United States.

The government of Maduro — sworn in last year despite credible evidence he lost reelection — has been forced to cut subsidies, making many daily necessities unaffordable to the 80% of residents estimated to live in poverty.

Other new saints

In his homily, Leo held up all seven new saints as models for today’s Catholics who he said carried “the lamp of the faith.”

“May their intercession assist us in our trials and their example inspire us in our shared vocation to holiness,” he said.

Also canonized Sunday were Archbishop Ignazio Choukrallah Maloyan, an Armenian Catholic who was killed for refusing to renounce his faith during the Ottoman era genocide of Armenians; Sister Vincenza Maria Poloni, a 19th century founder of a religious order; Sister Maria Troncatti, an Italian missionary in Ecuador; and Bartolo Longo, who like Hernandez was canonized based on widespread veneration among the faithful, not a purported miraculous healing.

Winfield and Rueda write for the Associated Press and reported from Vatican City and Caracas, respectively. AP writers Juan Arraez in Caracas and Luigi Navarra, Silvia Stellacci and Maria Selene Clemente in Vatican City contributed to this report.