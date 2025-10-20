Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: Eating in the L.A. area on a budget, flu season gears up in California and more big stories
Advertisement
World & Nation

Trump suggests U.S. will buy Argentinian beef to bring down prices for American consumers

President Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One
President Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, en route to Joint Base Andrews, Md., as he returns from a trip to Florida.
(Mark Schiefelbein / Associated Press)
By Christopher Megerian

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE — President Trump said Sunday that the United States could purchase Argentinian beef in an attempt to bring down prices for American consumers.

“We would buy some beef from Argentina,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One during a flight from Florida to Washington. “If we do that, that will bring our beef prices down.”

Trump promised earlier this week to address the issue as part of his efforts to keep inflation in check.

Advertisement

U.S. beef prices have been stubbornly high for a variety of reasons, including drought and reduced imports from Mexico due to a flesh-eating pest in cattle herds there.

Trump has been working to help Argentina bolster its collapsing currency with a $20 billion credit swap line and additional financing from sovereign funds and the private sector ahead of midterm elections for his close ally, President Javier Milei.

Megerian writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & NationMexico & the Americas

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement