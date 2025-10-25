Left-wing independent Catherine Connolly set to be Ireland’s next president

Independent candidate Catherine Connolly casts her ballot in the Irish presidential election at Claddagh National School in Galway city, Ireland, on Friday.

Left-wing independent Catherine Connolly is set to become Ireland’s next president after her rival conceded defeat in the presidential election Saturday.

Vote counting was continuing, but before the official result was declared, Heather Humphreys, of the center-right party Fine Gael, told reporters that she “wanted to congratulate Catherine Connolly on becoming the next president of Ireland.”

“Catherine will be a president for all of us and she will be my president, and I really would like to wish her all the very, very best,” she said.

Incomplete results showed Connolly taking more than 60% of votes.

Polls had suggested consistent and strong voter support for Connolly over Humphreys for president, a largely ceremonial role in Ireland.

Connolly, a 68-year-old former barrister, and an independent lawmaker since 2016, has been outspoken in criticizing Israel over the war in Gaza.

She has garnered the backing of a range of left-leaning parties, including Sinn Fein, the Labor Party and the Social Democrats.

Others, including deputy premier Simon Harris, who leads Humphreys’ Fine Gael party, and the Social Democrats also congratulated Connolly.

“From Day 1, her message of inclusion, equality and social justice resonated with voters in every corner of Ireland,” Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns said.

Connolly and Humphreys were the only contenders after Jim Gavin, the candidate for Prime Minister Micheal Martin’s Fianna Fail party, quit the race three weeks before the election over a long-ago financial dispute.

Martin, who heads Ireland’s government, had personally backed Gavin as a presidential candidate. Though Gavin had stopped campaigning, his name remains on the ballot because of his late withdrawal from the race.

Though Irish presidents represent the country on the world stage, host visiting heads of state and play an important constitutional role, they do not have the power to shape laws or policies.

The leader of the Irish Labor Party said Connolly has united parties “with an alternative vision.”.

Ivana Bacik said left-wing parties could now look at how they can “combine together” and “offer a real alternative” in the next general election.

Humphreys, a former Cabinet minister, had run on a message that she is a center-ground, pro-business, pro-EU candidate who would strive for unity.

Others — including musician Bob Geldof and the former mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor — had indicated they wished to run for president but failed to receive enough backing for a nomination.

Connolly will be Ireland’s 10th president and the third woman to hold the post. She will succeed Michael D. Higgins, who has been president since 2011, having served the maximum two seven-year terms.

Voting slips were being counted by hand. The final result will be declared later Saturday once all 43 electoral constituencies across the country have completed counting.

Hui writes for the Associated Press.