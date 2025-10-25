Advertisement
Trump says he will impose extra 10% tariff on Canada over ad

President Trump speaks to reporters on Air Force One
President Trump speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One during a stop in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday.
(Mark Schiefelbein / Associated Press)
By Mark Schiefelbein
  • Trump will increase tariffs on Canadian goods by 10% in response to Ontario’s anti-tariff ad that aired during the World Series on Friday night.
  • The advertisement used former President Reagan’s words criticizing tariffs and free trade barriers, which Trump called a “fraud” and misrepresentation of facts.
  • Ontario agreed to remove the ad after the weekend, but Trump canceled plans to meet with Canadian PM Mark Carney at an upcoming ASEAN summit.

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE — President Trump said Saturday that he plans to hike tariffs on imports of Canadian goods by an extra 10% because of an anti-tariff television ad aired by the province of Ontario.

The ad used the words of former President Reagan to criticize U.S. tariffs, angering Trump, who said he would end trade talks with Canada. Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford said he would pull the ad after the weekend, and it ran Friday night during the first game of the World Series.

“Their Advertisement was to be taken down, IMMEDIATELY, but they let it run last night during the World Series, knowing that it was a FRAUD,” Trump said in a post on his social media platform as he flew aboard Air Force One to Malaysia.

“Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10% over and above what they are paying now.”

The ad used Reagan’s actual words criticizing tariffs, though his comments were edited for the ad. He often criticized government policies — including protectionist measures such as tariffs — that interfered with free commerce and he spent much of that 1987 radio address spelling out the case against tariffs.

Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will both attend the Assn. of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Malaysia. But Trump told reporters traveling with him that he had no intention of meeting Carney there.

Schiefelbein writes for the Associated Press.

