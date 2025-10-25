Don't Miss
Plaschke: After Dodgers’ disastrous World Series Game 1 loss, doubt has crept in
World & Nation

Venezuela’s Maduro says the U.S. is ‘fabricating’ a war as aircraft carrier approaches

Nicolas Maduro holds and points at a map as he speaks into a microphone
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro speaks during a news conference in Caracas on Sept. 15.
(Jesus Vargas / Associated Press)
Associated Press
  • Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro accuses the Trump administration of fabricating war as the U.S. aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford approaches his country.
  • U.S. aircraft have destroyed Venezuelan boats in alleged drug trafficking operations, killing 43 people, which some denounce as extrajudicial killings.

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said the United States government is forging a war against his country as the world’s biggest warship approaches the South American nation.

In a national broadcast Friday night, Maduro accused the administration of President Trump of “fabricating a new eternal war.”

The U.S. government has increased the pressure on Maduro by moving the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, which can hold up to 90 airplanes and attack helicopters, closer to Venezuela.

“They promised they would never again get involved in a war and they are fabricating a war that we will avoid,” said Maduro. Trump has accused him, without providing evidence, of being the leader of the organized crime gang Tren de Aragua.

“They are fabricating an extravagant narrative, a vulgar, criminal and totally fake one,” Maduro added. “Venezuela is a country that does not produce cocaine leaves.”

American forces have destroyed several boats off the Venezuelan coast, allegedly for their role in trafficking drugs into the U.S. At least 43 people have been killed in those attacks. Some human rights groups and governments call the attacks extrajudicial killings and a violation of international law.

Tren de Aragua, which traces its roots to a Venezuelan prison, is not known for having a big role in global drug trafficking but for its involvement in contract killings, extortion and human smuggling.

Maduro was widely accused of stealing last year’s election, and countries including the U.S. have called for him to go.

