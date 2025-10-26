Melissa strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane, posing dire threat to Jamaica and Haiti

Pumps are wrapped in plastic at a gas station in anticipation of Hurricane Melissa in Kingston, Jamaica, on Sunday.

Hurricane Melissa strengthened into a major Category 4 hurricane, with the possibility of intensifying to a Category 5 storm Sunday night, unleashing torrential rain and threatening to cause catastrophic flooding in the northern Caribbean, including Haiti and Jamaica, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The weather agency added that Melissa is likely to reach the southern coast of Jamaica as a major hurricane late Monday or Tuesday morning, and urged people on the island to seek shelter immediately.

“Conditions [in Jamaica] are going to go down rapidly today,” Jamie Rhome, the center’s deputy director, said Sunday. “Be ready to ride this out for several days.”

Melissa on Sunday morning was centered about 110 miles south-southeast of Kingston, the Jamaican capital, and about 280 miles south-southwest of Guantanamo, Cuba, near the site of a U.S. naval base. It had maximum sustained winds of 140 mph and was moving west at 3 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

Melissa was expected to drop torrential rains of up to 30 inches on Jamaica and southern Hispaniola — the island comprising Haiti and the Dominican Republic — according to the hurricane center. Some areas may see as much as 40 inches of rain.

It also warned that extensive damage to infrastructure, power and communication outages, and the isolation of communities in Jamaica were to be expected.

Melissa should be near or over Cuba by late Tuesday, where it could bring up to 12 inches of rain, before moving toward the Bahamas on Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center said Sunday that the hurricane watch for Cuba could be upgraded to a warning later in the day.

Airports closed, shelters activated

At least four people have died in the slow-moving storm — three in Haiti and one in the Dominican Republic, where another person remains missing.

Jamaica’s government said the main airport in Montego Bay, Sangster International Airport, would shut down at midday Sunday as the island’s national emergency agency activated its level 3 emergency protocol ahead of Melissa.

The biggest airport on the island, Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, closed at 9 p.m. Saturday.

“With the slow movement of this system, it doesn’t allow you to recover. It’s going to sit there, pouring water while it’s barely moving, and that is a significant challenge that we have to be aware of,” warned Evan Thompson, principal director of the Meteorological Service of Jamaica.

“There is nowhere that will escape the wrath of this hurricane,” said Richard Thompson, acting director general of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management.

He said all members of the National Response Team are now on full alert.

More than 650 shelters were activated in Jamaica. Officials said warehouses across the island were well-stocked and thousands of food packages prepositioned for quick distribution.

Communities cut off by rising water

Haitian authorities said that in addition to the three storm-related deaths, five people were injured from a collapsed wall. There were also reports of rising river levels, flooding and a bridge destroyed by breached riverbanks in Sainte-Suzanne, in the northeast.

Many residents are still reluctant to leave their homes, Haitian officials said.

The storm damaged nearly 200 homes in the Dominican Republic and knocked out water supply systems, affecting more than half a million customers. It downed trees and traffic lights, unleashed a couple of small landslides and left more than two dozen communities isolated by floodwaters.

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology said Melissa could bring tropical storm or hurricane conditions to islands in the southeast and central Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands by early this week.

Melissa is the 13th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had predicted an above-normal season with 13 to 18 named storms.

Savarese and Myers write for the Associated Press and reported from São Paulo, Brazil, and Kingston, respectively.