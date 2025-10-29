Don't Miss
Your morning catch up: Prop 50 gerrymander nears finish line, Dodgers lose and more big stories
Advertisement
World & Nation

In Saudi Arabia, Donald Trump Jr. mocks ‘No Kings’ protests

Donald Trump Jr. stands near the Oval Office at the White House
Donald Trump Jr. stands near the Oval Office at the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, in Washington.
(Mark Schiefelbein / Associated Press)
By Jon Gambrell
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Donald Trump Jr. mocked “No Kings” protesters while visiting Saudi Arabia, dismissing the demonstrations as “manufactured” and criticizing participants as fat “crazy liberals.”
  • But he made these comments in an absolute monarchy where dissent is criminalized—highlighting the apparent contradiction in his criticism of anti-government protests.
  • Trump promoted his father’s business-first Middle East diplomacy, emphasizing mutual economic benefit over what he called the “apology tours” of previous presidents.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday mocked protesters who took part in “No Kings” demonstrations across the United States while praising his father’s business-first approach to the Middle East during a visit to Saudi Arabia.

Trump spoke before business leaders and Saudi officials at the Future Investment Initiative, the brainchild of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who feted President Trump during his Mideast tour in May to the kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Trump backed the prince during his first presidential term even after the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi officials at he kingdom’s consulate in Turkey. Prince Mohammed plans a trip to Washington next month as well.

Advertisement

Speaking alongside Omeed Malik of 1789 Capital, Donald Trump Jr. criticized Democratic Party policies and protesters targeting his father. Trump invests in 1789 and continues to work in the real estate arm of the family, the Trump Organization, which has expanded its Mideast offerings even as his father serves his second term in the White House.

In particular, Trump mocked the “No Kings” protests which drew millions of people to demonstrations across the U.S., claiming it was “not an organic movement, it’s entirely manufactured and paid for by the usual puppets around the world and their” groups.

“If my father was a king, he probably wouldn’t have allowed those protests to happen,” he said. “You saw the people that were actually protesting — it’s the same crazy liberals from the ‘60s and ’70s, they’re just a lot older and fatter.”

Advertisement

Trump made the comments while visiting a nation ruled by an absolute monarchy where dissent is criminalized.

The “No Kings” demonstrations, the third mass mobilization since his father’s return to the White House, came against the backdrop of a government shutdown that is testing the core balance of power in the United States in a way protest organizers warn is a slide toward authoritarianism.

Trump separately acknowledged it was his first trip to Saudi Arabia and praised the changes he saw in the kingdom.

Advertisement

“When my father came here, unlike the last presidents who visited here, it wasn’t an apology tour,” Trump said. “It was, ‘How do we work together? How do we grow our respective economies? How do we create peace and stability in the region?’”

“There can be ‘America-First’ component to that, but there also can be a ‘Saudi-First’ component to that and everyone can actually benefit,” he added.

Gambrell writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & NationPoliticsTrump Administration

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: A Glimmer Of Hope – And Some Fatigue – As Paradise Builds Back

    In 2018, the Camp Fire, California’s deadliest, destroyed Paradise and killed 85 people. Years later, the town rebuilds. Survivors navigate trauma as new residents arrive, aiming for a safer, fire-resilient future.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: Tinker, Tailor, Stoner, Spy

    College dropout Christopher Boyce and friend Andrew Daulton Lee sold top US secrets from Boyce’s defense job to the Soviets. Their story inspired the film “The Falcon and the Snowman,” but their friendship didn’t survive.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: Smoglandia

    L.A. Times’ “Smoglandia” podcast, hosted by Patt Morrison, traces L.A.’s fight against smog. It explores how the city pioneered environmental regulation and public health, offering lessons for today.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement