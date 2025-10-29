Advertisement
World & Nation

Nigeria’s Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka says U.S. visa was revoked after Trump criticism

Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka speaks to the Associated Press
Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka speaks to the Associated Press during an interview at freedom park in Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday.
(Sunday Alamba / Associated Press)
By Wilson Mcmakin
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

DAKAR, Senegal — Nobel Prize-winning author Wole Soyinka said his non-resident visa to enter the United States had been rejected, adding that he believes it may be because he recently criticized President Trump.

The Nigerian author, 91, won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1986, becoming the first African to do so.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, Soyinka said he believed it had little to do with him and was instead a product of the United States’ immigration policies. He said he was told to reapply if he wished to enter again.

Advertisement

“It’s not about me, I’m not really interested in going back to the United States,” he said. “But a principle is involved. Human beings deserve to be treated decently wherever they are.”

Soyinka, who has taught in the U.S. and previously held a green card, joked on Tuesday that his green card “had an accident” eight years ago and “fell between a pair of scissors.” In 2017, he destroyed his green card in protest over Trump’s first inauguration.

The letter he received informing him of his visa revocation cites “additional information became available after the visa was issued,” as the reason for its revocation, but does not describe what that information was.

Advertisement

Soyinka believes it may be because he recently referred to Trump as a “white version of Idi Amin,” a reference to the dictator who ruled Uganda from 1971 until 1979.

He jokingly referred to his rejection as a “love letter” and said that while he did not blame the officials, he would not be applying for another visa.

“I have no visa. I am banned, obviously, from the United States, and if you want to see me, you know where to find me.”

Advertisement

The U.S. Consulate in Nigeria’s commercial hub, Lagos, directed all questions to the State Department in Washington, D.C., which did not respond to immediate requests for comment.

Mcmakin writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & NationPoliticsBooksEntertainment & ArtsTrump Administration

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: A Glimmer Of Hope – And Some Fatigue – As Paradise Builds Back

    In 2018, the Camp Fire, California’s deadliest, destroyed Paradise and killed 85 people. Years later, the town rebuilds. Survivors navigate trauma as new residents arrive, aiming for a safer, fire-resilient future.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: Tinker, Tailor, Stoner, Spy

    College dropout Christopher Boyce and friend Andrew Daulton Lee sold top US secrets from Boyce’s defense job to the Soviets. Their story inspired the film “The Falcon and the Snowman,” but their friendship didn’t survive.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: Smoglandia

    L.A. Times’ “Smoglandia” podcast, hosted by Patt Morrison, traces L.A.’s fight against smog. It explores how the city pioneered environmental regulation and public health, offering lessons for today.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement