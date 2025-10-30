Prince Andrew stripped of royal title over ties to Epstein scandal

After a year of embarrassing sex allegations related to Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew on Thursday was stripped of his title by Buckingham Palace.

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor,” a statement said. “These censures are deemed necessary, not withstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him. Their majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

The move comes amid years of outrage over connections between Andrew and Epstein. Andrew has denied any wrongdoing but has been stripped of positions for several years.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.