Trump administration limits number of refugees to 7,500 and they’re mostly white South Africans

Afrikaner refugees from South Africa holding American flags
Afrikaner refugees from South Africa holding American flags arrive, May 12, 2025, at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Va.
(Julia Demaree Nikhinson / Associated Press)
By Rebecca Santana

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is restricting the number of refugees it admits into the country to 7,500 and they will mostly be white South Africans, a dramatic drop after the U.S. previously allowed in hundreds of thousands of people fleeing war and persecution from around the world.

The administration published the news Thursday in a notice on the Federal Registry.

No reason was given for the numbers, which are a dramatic decrease from last year’s ceiling set under the Biden administration of 125,000. The Associated Press previously reported that the administration was considering admitting as few as 7,500 refugees and mostly white South Africans.

The memo said only that the admission of the 7,500 refugees during 2026 fiscal year was “justified by humanitarian concerns or is otherwise in the national interest.”

Santana writes for the Associated Press.

