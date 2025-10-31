Don't Miss
World & Nation

FBI Director Patel says multiple people were arrested in Michigan in a Halloween attack plot

FBI director Kash Patel
FBI director Kash Patel speaks during a roundtable on criminal cartels with President Donald Trump in the State Dining Room of the White House on Oct. 23, 2025, in Washington.
(Evan Vucci / Associated Press)
Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Multiple people who had been allegedly plotting a violent attack over the Halloween weekend were arrested Friday morning in Michigan, FBI Director Kash Patel said in a social media post.

Patel didn’t release further information about the arrests, but said more information would be coming.

Dearborn Police said in a social media post that the department was made aware that the FBI conducted operations in the city on Friday and assured residents that there is no threat to the community.

