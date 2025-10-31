Advertisement
World & Nation

Ohio panel adopts new U.S. House districts that could help Republicans in next year’s election

Senate Majority Leader Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, attends a special legislative session in Richmond, Va.
Senate Majority Leader Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, attends a special legislative session in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025.
(Mike Kropf / Associated Press)
By David A. Lieb, Olivia Diaz and Mark Scolforo
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Ohio’s redistricting commission adopted new U.S. House districts Friday that could boost Republican chances of winning two additional seats in 2026.
  • The action aligns with President Trump’s push for Republican-led states to reshape districts ahead of next year’s congressional elections.
  • Democrats in Virginia are seeking to bypass a bipartisan commission to redraw their own districts, escalating redistricting tensions nationwide.

A Republican-dominated Ohio panel adopted new U.S. House districts on Friday that could boost the GOP’s chances of winning two additional seats in next year’s elections and aid President Trump’s efforts to hold on to a slim congressional majority.

The action by the Ohio Redistricting Commission comes as Trump has been urging Republican-led states to reshape their U.S. House districts in an attempt to win more seats. But unlike in other states, Ohio’s redistricting was required by the state constitution because the current districts were adopted after the 2020 census without bipartisan support.

Ohio joins Texas, Missouri and North Carolina, where Republican lawmakers already have revised their congressional districts.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, senators in the Democrat-led Virginia General Assembly were expected to vote Friday on advancing a proposed constitutional amendment that would let them temporarily bypass a bipartisan commission and redraw congressional districts to their advantage. That scheduled vote comes after the Virginia House passed the same resolution Wednesday.

Trump kicked off the redistricting fray this summer by urging Republican-led states to redraw voting districts ahead of next year’s congressional elections. Republicans in Texas, Missouri and North Carolina already have done so. Voters in Democratic-led California are deciding on new districts.

The political parties are in an intense battle, because Democrats need to gain just three seats in next year’s election to win control of the House and gain the power to impede Trump’s agenda.

Advertisement

Republicans already hold 10 of the 15 congressional seats in Ohio. The new map could boost Republican chances in districts currently held by Democratic Reps. Greg Landsman in Cincinnati and Marcy Kaptur near Toledo, an area that voted for Trump in last year’s presidential election. Kaptur won a 22nd term last fall by about 2,400 votes, or less than 1 percentage point, while Landsman was reelected with more than 54% of the vote.

In Virginia, the proposed constitutional amendment being considered by senators is in its early stages. After Friday, the resolution would need to pass the General Assembly again next year, then go before voters by way of a referendum.

Along with California, Virginia would be one of the few states with a Democratic-led legislature to enter the national redistricting battle.

Advertisement

“There’s a double standard for Democrats in authority that somehow we have to lay down while Donald Trump seizes power that we’ve never seen, and the Republicans run the play,” Virginia House Speaker Don Scott said this week.

Through the constitutional amendment, Virginia’s General Assembly would have the power to create a new congressional map only when other states do so between now and 2030. Democrats have not unveiled their planned map.

Asked about whether his party has begun drafting new districts, Scott said: “You’re not naive.”

Advertisement

The developments come as Virginia has statewide elections Tuesday, where all 100 seats in the House of Delegates are on the ballot. Democrats would need to keep their slim majority in the lower chamber to advance the constitutional amendment next year.

The party’s bullish approach to redistricting reflects members’ confidence in holding onto power. There are roughly a dozen Republican-held seats that are vulnerable to being flipped this year, with Democrats vying to expand their legislative edge.

Conservatives blasted Democrats for undoing efforts to put the maps in the hands of a bipartisan commission, arguing the proceedings went against a Virginia custom of bipartisanship and decorum.

Republican U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans, who represents a competitive seat, said this week that “there’s partisan games in Washington that it seems like the partisan games have now trickled down here in Richmond.”

Lieb, Diaz and Scolforo write for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & NationPoliticsTrump Administration

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: Who Are We Rebuilding For? And How Long Will It Take?

    Out of the 20 most destructive wildfires in California, 15 happened in the last decade. As LA marks its fire anniversary, we explore the unequal road to rebuilding. What can other communities teach us about what’s next?

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: Tinker, Tailor, Stoner, Spy

    College dropout Christopher Boyce and friend Andrew Daulton Lee sold top US secrets from Boyce’s defense job to the Soviets. Their story inspired the film “The Falcon and the Snowman,” but their friendship didn’t survive.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    We explore how geography and fires set by its first inhabitants 13,000 years ago created the “bay of smokes.” Hear from renowned artist Helen Pashgian, who remembers when 1940s industry finally blotted out the city’s glorious light.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement