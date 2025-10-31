Russian oil company Lukoil to sell international assets in response to Trump sanctions

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Russian oil company Lukoil says it is selling its international assets in response to sanctions imposed by President Trump that aim to push Russia to agree to a ceasefire in its war against Ukraine.

The company said in a statement that it was already talking with potential purchasers. The transactions would be carried out under a sanctions grace period that allows transactions with Lukoil until Nov. 21, and the company said it would seek an extension if necessary to complete the transactions.

Lukoil has stakes in oil and gas projects in 11 countries. It has refineries in Bulgaria and Romania and a 45% stake in a refinery in the Netherlands, as well as gas stations in a number of countries.

Trump on Oct. 22 announced new sanctions against Lukoil and Rosneft, Russia’s two biggest oil companies accounting for roughly half of the country’s oil exports. Oil and gas revenues are a major source of government revenues in Russia. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called on Russia to immediately agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

The sanctions make it difficult for Lukoil and Rosneft to do business outside of Russia. In addition to barring U.S. businesses from dealing with the two companies, the sanctions carry the threat of secondary sanctions on foreign banks that handle their transactions. That means any bank that wants to maintain contact with the dominant U.S. financial system will think twice about doing business with them.

Rosneft has a stake in a refinery in Schwedt, Germany, but the German government has taken custody of the stake and the facility no longer sends revenue to the parent company.

The sanctions take aim at Lukoil and Rosneft’s sales to India and China. Russia shifted oil flows to Asia after the European Union barred most Russian seaborne oil imports.

The sanctions have raised questions about whether refineries in India would halt purchases to avoid entanglement with sanctions. The two companies account for some 60% of India’s imports of Russian crude, according to Shumita Deveshwar, chief India economist at GlobalData TS Lombard. Trump has put a 25% import tariff on India goods above a 25% tariff on most Indian goods imports to the US.

Asked about Trump pressuring India and China to stop buying Russian energy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday told a conference call of reporters: “We are offering our product. This product is of strategic importance to many countries. It is competitive, it is attractive. And then it’s up to the countries themselves to decide how attractive it is and how much other alternatives offered can compete with our products.”

McHugh writes for the Associated Press.