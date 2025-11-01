Advertisement
World & Nation

Aid workers rush to deliver relief in hurricane-stricken Jamaica

An aerial view of damaged buildings in Falmouth, Jamaica
An aerial view of Falmouth, Jamaica, on Friday in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.
(Matias Delacroix / Associated Press)
By John Myers Jr.
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Rescuers and aid workers fanned out across Jamaica on Saturday to distribute food and water and reach communities still isolated four days after Hurricane Melissa ravaged the island.

Much-needed relief supplies are now rolling into hurricane-stricken Elizabeth and Westmoreland, most of which had been cut off by fallen concrete posts and trees strewn across roads. But in some parts, people were forced to dip buckets into rivers, collecting the muddy water for everyday use, while others have been eating coconuts and roasting breadfruit.

Social Security Minister Pearnel Charles Jr. was among several convoys of emergency responders en route to deliver ready-to-eat meals, water, tarpaulins, blankets, medicine and other essentials.

Advertisement

Melissa has left devastation in its wake, snapping power lines and toppling buildings, disrupting food and water distribution and destroying crop fields.

One of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes to make landfall, Melissa has been blamed for at least 19 deaths in Jamaica, and 31 in nearby Haiti. Melissa made landfall in southwest Jamaica on Tuesday as a Category 5 hurricane with top winds of 185 mph.

A U.S. regional disaster assistance response team was on the ground after being activated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier this week, the U.S. Embassy in Jamaica said.

Advertisement

“The United States stands with Jamaica as they respond to the impacts of the hurricane and remains prepared to swiftly deliver emergency relief items,” it said.

Jamaica’s Water and Environment Minister Matthew Samuda took to the social media platform X in a desperate bid to find tarpaulins after Melissa tore off scores of roofs on homes in western Jamaica. X users chimed in to help, indicating where they had seen supplies.

Falmouth, a popular fishing spot on Jamaica’s north coast, had suffered significant damage including flooding and flattened buildings, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said Saturday.

Advertisement

“Our immediate priority is to restore electricity and telecommunications and to ensure that essential services, particularly at the Falmouth Hospital, are stabilized,” he said on X, adding that Jamaica would rebuild “stronger and wiser.”

Following the devastation, the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF) said that it would make a record payout to Jamaica of $70.8 million.

The facility enables countries to pool their individual risks to provide affordable coverage against natural disasters. The payout will be made within 14 days, the group said Friday.

Advertisement

Finance Minister Fayval Williams said Thursday that the CCRIF insurance policy was just one part of the government’s financial plan to respond to natural disasters. She pointed to a contingencies fund, a national natural disaster reserve and a catastrophe bond.

Government officials have said damage assessment is still ongoing.

Myers writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & Nation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: Who Are We Rebuilding For? And How Long Will It Take?

    Out of the 20 most destructive wildfires in California, 15 happened in the last decade. As LA marks its fire anniversary, we explore the unequal road to rebuilding. What can other communities teach us about what’s next?

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: Tinker, Tailor, Stoner, Spy

    College dropout Christopher Boyce and friend Andrew Daulton Lee sold top US secrets from Boyce’s defense job to the Soviets. Their story inspired the film “The Falcon and the Snowman,” but their friendship didn’t survive.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    We explore how geography and fires set by its first inhabitants 13,000 years ago created the “bay of smokes.” Hear from renowned artist Helen Pashgian, who remembers when 1940s industry finally blotted out the city’s glorious light.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement