Advertisement
World & Nation

Canadian Prime Minister Carney says he told Ontario’s premier not to run anti-tariff ad that upset Trump

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney
Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during a news conference following the APEC Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, on Saturday.
(Adrian Wyld / Associated Press)
By Rob Gillies
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he told Ontario’s premier not to run an anti-tariff advertisement that prompted U.S. President Trump to end trade talks with Canada.

Carney also confirmed that he apologized to the president during a dinner at the the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit because Trump was “offended.”

Ontario’s television advertisement that aired in in the U.S. criticizes Trump’s tariffs by citing a speech from former U.S. President Reagan.

Advertisement

The ad upset Trump, who ended trade talks with Canada and said he plans to hike tariffs on imports of Canadian goods by an extra 10%.

When asked on Saturday what Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s response was to being asked not to run the ad, Carney said, “Well, you saw what came of it. It’s not something I would have done.”

Ford is a populist Conservative; Carney is a Liberal. As premier, Ford is the equivalent of a U.S. governor.

Advertisement

“I’m the one who is responsible, in my role as prime minister, for the relationship with the president of the U.S., and the federal government is responsible for the foreign relationship with the U.S. government,” Carney added at a news conference as he wrapped a nine-day trip to Asia.

A spokesperson for Ford didn’t immediately respond when asked if Carney told Ford not to run the ad.

Ford previously said Carney and Carney’s chief of staff watched the ad before it was released.

Advertisement

Ford pulled the ad Monday but allowed it to be shown in the first two games of the baseball World Series.

Trump said the ad misrepresented the position of Reagan, a two-term president and a beloved figure in the Republican Party. But Reagan was wary of tariffs and used much of the 1987 address featured in Ontario’s ad spelling out the case against them.

Trump has complained the ad was aimed at influencing the U.S. Supreme Court ahead of arguments scheduled this month that could decide whether Trump has the power to impose his sweeping tariffs, a key part of his economic strategy. Lower courts had ruled he had exceeded his authority.

Advertisement

Carney met with Trump at the White House last month and has been trying to secure a trade deal to lower some tariffs on sectors like steel and aluminum. Tariffs are taking a toll in the aluminum, steel, auto and lumber sectors.

More than three-quarters of Canadian exports go to the U.S., and nearly 3.6 billion Canadian dollars ($2.7 billion) worth of goods and services cross the border daily.

Carney said Canada has to transform away from reliance on a single trade partner. He said his next move will be the federal budget on Nov. 4 when he will introduce measures to protect and diversify the economy.

“We can spend our time watching Truth Social,” Carney said. Or Canada can focus on what it can control, he said.

Gillies writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & NationTrump Administration

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: Who Are We Rebuilding For? And How Long Will It Take?

    Out of the 20 most destructive wildfires in California, 15 happened in the last decade. As LA marks its fire anniversary, we explore the unequal road to rebuilding. What can other communities teach us about what’s next?

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: Tinker, Tailor, Stoner, Spy

    College dropout Christopher Boyce and friend Andrew Daulton Lee sold top US secrets from Boyce’s defense job to the Soviets. Their story inspired the film “The Falcon and the Snowman,” but their friendship didn’t survive.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    We explore how geography and fires set by its first inhabitants 13,000 years ago created the “bay of smokes.” Hear from renowned artist Helen Pashgian, who remembers when 1940s industry finally blotted out the city’s glorious light.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement