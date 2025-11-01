Trump to host Al-Sharaa in first visit by a Syrian president to White House, official says

President Trump speaks to reporters Friday after boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., en route to Florida.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

President Trump will host Ahmad al-Sharaa for talks, the first visit by a Syrian president to the White House, an administration official said Saturday.

The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly about the yet to be formally announced engagement, said that the meeting is expected to take place Nov. 10.

Trump met with Al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia in May in what was the first encounter between the two nations’ leaders in 25 years and one that could serve as a turning point for Syria as it struggles to emerge from decades of international isolation.

Advertisement

The meeting, on the sidelines of Trump’s get-together with the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council, marked a major turn of events for a Syria that is still adjusting to life after the more than 50-year, iron-gripped rule of the Assad family.

Al-Sharaa once had a $10-million U.S. bounty on his head.

Under the nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Golani, Al-Sharaa had ties to Al Qaeda and joined insurgents battling U.S. forces in Iraq before entering the Syrian war. He was even imprisoned by U.S. troops there for several years.

Madhani writes for the Associated Press.