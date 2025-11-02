Advertisement
Mexican mayor who waged war on cartels is slain while celebrating Day of the Dead

People in dark uniforms pay tribute to a flag-draped casket with a portrait of a man in white shirt and hat in front
People gather to honor late Uruapan Mayor Carlos Manzo Rodriguez, a day after he was shot on Nov. 1, 2025, during Day of the Dead celebrations in Michoacán state, Mexico.
(Eduardo Verdugo / Associated Press)
By Kate LinthicumStaff Writer 
  • Uruapan Mayor Carlos Manzo, who called for brute force against cartels, was assassinated during a Day of the Dead celebration.
  • His killing was condemned by American authorities, who said the U.S. “stands ready to deepen security cooperation” with Mexico to fight cartels.
  • The shooting, which was captured on video, sparked national outcry.

MEXICO CITY — Carlos Manzo was famous in Mexico for saying what few other politicians would: That cartels operated with impunity and needed to be confronted with brute force. The mayor of a city in an avocado-growing region beset by crime and violence, Manzo suggested authorities should beat criminals into submission — or simply kill them.

It was a provocative message that resonated in some sectors of a country long afflicted by drug war bloodshed. Many here viewed Manzo, with his trademark white cowboy hat, as a hero.

TANCITARO, MICHOACAN -- FRIDAY, AUGUST 23, 2019: Natividad Arroyo Arroyo, in tree, along with other pickers harvest avocados in Cerro de la Vaina in Tancitaro, Michoacan, on Aug. 23, 2019. The entrance to Tancitaro, a population of roughly 30,000, claims it is the Avocado Capital of the World. Mexican cartels have evolved beyond drug trafficking; extortion and theft of the local avocado and timber industries. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

World & Nation

Inside the bloody cartel war for Mexico’s multibillion-dollar avocado industry

It’s not just drugs. Mexico’s cartels are fighting over avocados.

But his iron fist rhetoric and criticism of the federal government’s security strategy also earned him enemies. Manzo acknowledged as much, saying he knew he could be targeted by organized crime. “I don’t want to be just another murdered mayor,” he said last month. “But it is important not to let fear control us.”

Manzo, 40, was gunned down Saturday night as he presided over a public celebration of Day of the Dead in a central square in Uruapan, a city of 300,000 in the western state of Michoacán. One suspected gunman was killed and two others arrested.

The slaying, captured on video, provoked outcry throughout Mexico and in Washington.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, with whom Manzo often sparred on issues of security, mourned an “irreparable loss.” U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau posted a photograph of Manzo smiling and holding his young son just moments before the attack. “The U.S. stands ready to deepen security cooperation with Mexico to wipe out organized crime,” Landau wrote.

Manzo was a part of a new wave of leaders throughout the Americas who have called for a hard line against criminals.

It’s a club that includes President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador, who has locked up tens of thousands of people accused of gang ties, with little to no due process, and President Trump, who has pushed a more militaristic approach to combating cartels, saying the U.S. should “wage war” on drug traffickers.

Men ride on a motorcycle past a burning truck on the streets of Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Mexican security forces have captured Ovidio Guzmán, an alleged drug trafficker wanted by the United States and one of the sons of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, in a pre-dawn operation outside Culiacan which has caused a wave of violence in the city. (AP Photo/Martin Urista)

World & Nation

U.S. official says drone flights over Mexico may signal future strikes

The Trump administration wants to use the military to fight Mexican drug cartels.

The U.S. military has killed 65 people in recent months who it alleges were smuggling drugs in the Caribbean and the Pacific, including several attacks off Mexico’s coastline. Trump administration leaders have warned of the possibility of U.S. attacks on cartel targets on Mexican soil.

Calls for a violent crackdown on organized crime are at odds with the security strategy embraced by Sheinbaum and her predecessor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Both emphasized the need to address root causes of violence, including poverty and social disintegration.

López Obrador, especially, vowed to break with the confrontational approaches of past Mexican administrations, whose military operations he said failed to weaken cartels and only fueled violence. What Mexico needed, López Obrador often said, was “hugs, not bullets.”

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - AUGUST 06: President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum speaks during the daily morning briefing at Palacio Nacional on August 06, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

World & Nation

Mexican president condemns U.S. strikes that killed 14 alleged drug traffickers

The Trump administration said Tuesday that it had attacked four vessels off what Mexico said was its Pacific coast, a move condemned by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Manzo — who got his start in politics as a member of López Obrador and Sheinbaum’s Morena party but later became an independent — fiercely criticized that mantra.

“Hugs ... are for Mexicans who live in extreme poverty,” Manzo said. “Criminals, assassins ... they deserve beatings and the full force of the Mexican state.” He encouraged police officers in Uruapan to use lethal force against criminals who resist arrest.

The mayor frequently criticized Sheinbaum for not doing more to confront cartels, even though there has been a decrease in homicides and an uptick in drug seizures and arrests since she took office. Sheinbaum has said that security in Mexico depends on reinforcing the rule of law, including giving suspects a fair trial.

The son of a community activist, Manzo became mayor of Uruapan in 2024. The city has been the site of some of Mexico’s worst drug war atrocities — kidnappings, bombings, bodies hung from highway overpasses — as a volatile mix of criminal groups battle for control of trafficking routes and profits from the lucrative avocado industry.

Manzo appeared Saturday with his family at a crowded public event in Uruapan’s central plaza to mark the Day of the Dead holiday. He posed for photographs with fans and broadcast the candle-lighting event live on social media, sending “blessings to all.”

When a journalist asked about security at the event, Manzo responded: “There is a presence from different levels of government. We hope everything goes well, is peaceful, and that you enjoy the evening.”

Minutes later, shots — then screams — rang out. Manzo lay on the ground, bleeding. Nearby lay his white cowboy hat.

Security consultant David Saucedo, who said Manzo was accompanied at the event by local police and 14 members of Mexico’s national guard, described the killing as a “kamikaze attack,” saying it was clear the shooter would be killed.

Manzo, Saucedo said, had been “brave but reckless” in his quest to confront organized crime. “Carlos lacked the human, financial, and material resources to defeat the cartels,” Saucedo said. His killing “makes it clear that even with political will, defeating the cartels at the municipal level is an impossible mission.”

The mayor’s slaying was the latest in a string of violent incidents in Michoacán. Last month, officials announced they had discovered the body of Bernardo Bravo Manríquez, the head of a lime growers association who had repeatedly denounced extortion demands against agricultural producers.

Cecilia Sánchez Vidal in The Times’ Mexico City bureau contributed to this report.

Kate Linthicum

Kate Linthicum is a foreign correspondent for the Los Angeles Times based in Mexico City.

